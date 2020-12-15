Robinhood: 70% Net Cash And Cancellation Of $500 Million RSUs

Summary

  • Robinhood continues to bleed MAUs but ARPU is rising.
  • The rising interest rate environment has boosted revenues and helped to offset declines in transaction revenue.
  • Net cash stands at $6.3 billion or 70% of the market cap.
  • I discuss management's decision to cancel $500 million of restricted stock units.
Stock Trading Platform Robinhood Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt

Things may finally be starting to look up for the stock brokerage firm Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). While monthly active users continue to decline, the company has made substantial progress on improving profitability, bolstered in part by the rising interest rate

Chart
Data by YCharts

MAUs

2022 Q4 Presentation

AUC

2022 Q4 Presentation

net deposits

2022 Q4 Presentation

ARPU

2022 Q4 Presentation

net revenues

2022 Q4 Presentation

OpEx

2022 Q4 Presentation

adjusted EBITDA

2022 Q4 Presentation

balance sheet

2022 Q4 Presentation

2022 roadmap

2022 Q4 Presentation

2023 product delivery

2022 Q4 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

2021 market RSUs

2022 DEF14A

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

