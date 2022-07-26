dednuel images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is priced in such a way that many years of growth are already included. I consider the analysts' estimates to be very optimistic. Sales growth has already slowed even before inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession put pressure on the consumer. All these things have started in 2022 but need time to unfold fully, and I expect we will begin to see the economic impact this year. Given these risks, a P/S ratio above ten is not justified in my view.

Company overview

I first heard about Shopify in 2016 when friends started a dropshipping business model through Aliexpress (BABA): the online store ran via Shopify, the advertising on Facebook (META), and when someone ordered, it was delivered directly from Aliexpress to the customer. For a while, this model worked well, especially for Facebook, which got the most significant share of the pie. But the model was less good for the customers. Unfortunately, I missed buying Shopify stock at the time, which was trading below $10.

Those business models have since disappeared, but Shopify has become the second-largest content management system (CMS). And yet the market share is only 5.5% as the free and open-source solution WordPress is leading. Nevertheless, it can be said that Shopify still has much theoretical potential to grow, not even counting a growing e-commerce market. However, one must be careful here because content-management systems can be called anything and do not only refer to stores. The target group of Shopify is only store operators, so millions of WordPress users will never have a reason to switch to Shopify.

statista.com

Shopify vs. WordPress

A growing market share of Shopify will come from WordPress and competitors like WIX (and Amazon losing market share to other, smaller Shops), so it's worth asking why WordPress is so popular with users. I have built three websites with WordPress in the past five years, including an online store.

The biggest advantage of WordPress is its flexibility. Everything can be individualized and outsourced well because many people know how to use it: from the website's look to individual coding to the choice of hosting servers. It is an open-source system that gives the user more control but also more responsibility. Another advantage is that WordPress tends to be cheaper and, therefore, more popular with smaller store owners. The downside is that WordPress gets cluttered more quickly as you tend to install many plugins with individual settings.

The common opinion of websites comparing both platforms is that Shopify is much faster and simpler to set up a store. One of the biggest brands that uses Shopify is Tesla (TSLA).

E-commerce market share

As said, Shopify is a CMS system, but not all CMS systems are also stores. What is Shopify's market share in e-commerce? Here I have found various data from about 19% to 25%.

builtwith.com

So, within CMS e-commerce stores, there's still about a fourfold potential. If you include Amazon (AMZN) and the total market, Shopify accounts for about 10% of the U.S. online sales volume.

kinsta.com

But giving a 10x TAM in the U.S. e-commerce market is pointless, as Shopify will never even come close to 100%. It is a highly competitive market against giants like Amazon but also against other CMS shopping systems. But all online stores have a common tailwind: the growing online shopping market. This could double again from today's level by 2030 if the following estimate from Statista is correct.

statista.com

Therefore, I think a realistic estimate is a constant market share but twice as much revenue generated by all Shopify stores combined. A global expansion for the company has much more growth potential. Currently, the United States has by far the largest share of Shopify stores, and there are numerous emerging countries with many people but very few stores. In Malaysia, for example, there are only 3,600, and in Indonesia, with its 270M population, only 1,400.

builtwith.com

In the 2022 Investor presentation, however, the area "Going global" is only mentioned in very little detail, which I find pretty disappointing. Investors cannot assess how much focus the company puts on emerging markets. In principle, the following excerpt is the only slide with information, and even that is quite sparse.

Investor presentation

Overall, online shopping still has a lot of room for growth, but one should not make the mistake of overestimating it. There may be a doubling potential in industrialized nations but certainly not 10x. And in some developing countries, there is still a 10x potential, but at this point, we cannot estimate whether countries will create their own online store platforms or also fall back on Chinese systems. The Chinese Shopify alternative is also a publicly traded company called Baozun (BZUN). And China is the largest trading partner of most countries. So how these relationships unfold in the long term is unclear.

Valuation

The company is currently valued at an enterprise value of $60.5B. Market cap is $64B, so there is less debt than cash.

A valuation on a P/E basis is not possible as Shopify has been profitable in only a few quarters so far and has slipped back into unprofitability in 2022. The price/sales ratio is very high at over ten.

Even if the analysts' estimates are correct, the price/sales ratio would still be 6 in 2025. Moreover, as discussed in the previous part of the article, I am not sure where the growth is supposed to come from anyway since the markets of the industrialized nations are growing, but more slowly than in the past. Given these circumstances, a YoY revenue growth of 35% from 2024 to 2025 seems very optimistic.

Seeking Alpha

In recent years, the company has steadily increased its workforce. However, 10% of the staff has already been laid off this year. Recruiting, customer service, and sales are especially hard hit. The company's earlier expansion ambitions, according to CEO and founder Tobias Lütke, cannot be implemented in the current context. The CEO appears critical of himself since he expected continued strong growth in e-commerce even after the pandemic.

So the goal is to get costs under control first, as they have been rising faster than revenues lately. Why are analysts so optimistic when even the CEO says he was wrong about growth after the pandemic? Combined with the threat of recession, I am very skeptical about these growth figures.

Data by YCharts

Not to forget that the figures that make the headlines are mostly non-GAAP figures, and the GAAP figures usually look much worse. This is because, among other things, SBCs are hidden in this way. The GAAP, non-GAAP disproportion is altogether a topic which, for my taste, gets far too little attention. Here's another example: according to GAAP data, operating costs increased YoY by $300M. But after some adjustments by less than $200M. Mainly due to SBCs and "impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements."

Shopify 2022 results

Risks

Shopify started as a solution for small entrepreneurs and freelancers and only later spread to larger companies. Especially small businesses suffer a lot from inflation and the threat of recession. Consumers have less money left over for non-essentials. It is impossible to say in figures how many small online stores are in danger of having to close, but there is definitely an impact.

Although the share has already fallen by 70% from its peak, it cannot be said that the stock is now cheaply valued. If one of the next quarterly results unexpectedly disappoints, it could come to another massive sell-off, as we have seen in the past year after the publication of their quarterly results.

Share dilution and insider selling

I always pay attention to share dilution and whether there is insider selling. In addition, it's important to look at stock-based compensations. I have not found any information about insider sales lately. The outstanding shares have grown by about 10% since 2020. SBCs added up to $550M in the last 12 months or 10% of total revenue. Which means an average of $50k per person per year with 11000 employees. That's pretty massive, and the curve of SBCs is still getting steeper.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Overall, it seems that much optimism and future growth is already priced in, so the risk of a negative surprise is very high. Or in other words, if growth comes as assumed, probably not much will happen to the stock, but if it disappoints, it could crash. Growth was already slowing down even before inflation, rising interest rates, and any possible economic downturn pressured the consumer. The effects of these three factors will become apparent only this year. That, combined with the very high valuation and high SBCs, I see no reason as an investor to invest here at the moment. On the positive side, the company has no debt, and I believe the CEO has proven to run the company well and sustainably for years. The chances are that Shopify will still exist in 20 years, but many years of growth are already priced in. I think the most likely scenario is that Shopify has a few difficult years ahead of them, but if they manage to tap the vast potential of emerging markets, then the company should have a golden future. However, this scenario is still too far away and too uncertain to make it the basis of one's investment thesis.