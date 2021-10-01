Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover: One Is The Ultimate Recession SWAN

Apr. 14, 2023 7:40 AM ETAXP, DFS, MA, V8 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • A mild recession is very likely coming in the 2nd half of 2023.
  • Sleeping well at night during the coming downturn will require a focus on safety and quality first and prudent valuation and sound risk management.
  • Payment processors like Mastercard Incorporated, Visa Inc., American Express Company, and Discover Financial Services are great businesses with 36% to 61% free cash flow margins.
  • However, just two of these businesses are Ultra Sleep Well At Night (SWAN) quality companies with recession-resistant businesses and earnings that historically grow in even severe recessions.
  • One of these world-beaters is the ultimate recession SWAN with 100% quality, very good risk management, a fortress balance sheet, and is expected to grow earnings 20% in 2023. It's as close to God's own dividend growth stock as exists on Wall Street and is a potentially good buy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background

ronniechua

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 10th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, how the market's economic narrative has changed this year.

In January, hopes of a soft landing created the 8th-best January rally in U.S. history.

In

x

Bloomberg

x

Cleveland Federal Reserve

x

CME Group

x

Ycharts

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Legacy Research

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2.3 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
103.25K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own V and DFS via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.