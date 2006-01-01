3 Sequential Signals Of Recession

Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Timing and predicting recessions is an important task, not only for traders looking to make a profit but also for policymakers looking to correctly time stimulus measures.
  • Current data implies a recession is underway or imminent.
  • Monetary policy hasn't been this opposed to the business cycle signals in the last 50 years.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at EPB Macro Research. Learn More »
Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

Timing and predicting recessions is an important task, not only for traders looking to make a profit but also for policymakers looking to correctly time stimulus measures.

Not many people are against government stimulus measures during difficult times, but the problem

Weekly Market Updates

If you want regular weekly updates on the most important economic trends with actionable trade ideas, consider a subscription to the EPB Newsletter.

It's only $199 for the first year!

Every week you receive quick but comprehensive video updates (3-5 min), with a full chartbook to digest the latest macro events and what they mean for asset prices.

Click Here For A Free Sample

All the best,

Eric

This article was written by

Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
15.74K Followers
Tracking Economic Inflection Points To Guide Your Asset Allocation Strategy

Eric Basmajian is an economic cycle analyst and the Founder of EPB Macro Research, an economics-based research firm focusing on inflection points in economic growth and the impact on asset prices.

Prior to EPB Macro Research, Eric worked on the buy-side of the financial sector as an analyst at Panorama Partners, a quantitative hedge fund specializing in equity derivatives. 

Eric holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics from New York University.

EPB Macro Research offers premium economic cycle research on Seeking Alpha. 

Click Here To Learn More

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.