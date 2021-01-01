Angelo Merendino

What a difference three months can make. Since I last checked in on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) with my “Norfolk Southern Corporation is Too Expensive” article, the shares are down about 20.7% against a gain of 2.75% for the S&P 500. I like the business a great deal, and, as was pointed out to me in the comments section of the article, the company has a monopoly. For that reason, I thought I’d review the name again to see if it’s finally worth buying. I’ll make that determination by looking at the recently released financial results, and comparing those to the valuation. I also want to write about trends in traffic. Although this company is a monopoly, it generates money by hauling stuff, and if less stuff is being hauled, that’s generally not great.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” paragraph. I offer one of these in each of my articles because I know that my writing can be “a bit much” for people. I understand that 1,800 of my words can take a lot out of you, so I give you the opportunity to get the gist of my argument up front so you can then go and do something more useful with your day. You’re welcome. Although a huge legal raincloud hangs over this company, I like the current valuation and dividend sustainability, and so I’ll be buying a bit of the stock this morning. The dividend is very well covered, and I think there’s reason to believe that it can grow from current levels. Additionally, the stock is trading for very reasonable valuations. This combination is too compelling for me to pass up.

I want to make one final point that is more general in nature. I avoided the drawdown in price because I thought the risk of buying at previous prices was too great. I obviously couldn’t have foreseen the horrendous, environmentally devastating derailment, but I’ve been around for many, many decades, and I’ve come to realise that the unexpected happens more than we know. Buying cheap stocks insulate you as much as possible from the unpredictable vagaries of the world.

The Lawsuits

As I’m sure you’ve heard, there was an environmentally catastrophic derailment on February 3 involving 38 Norfolk Southern cars in East Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern has been sued by the Department of Justice, the State of Ohio, as well as 31 lawsuits, currently operating as one consolidated case at the moment. This has the potential to cost the company upwards of $450 million, and transportation authorities may impose stricter operating controls on the business. Various governments may impose on the Class 1 rails the need to install more sophisticated braking systems, for instance. On a personal level, I would actually welcome such a change because I’m bored of the idea that company’s impose third party effects on the rest of us for very little cost. As an investor, I welcome such a change because it may drive the shares down in price to irrationally cheap levels.

I can’t comment on the economic consequences of these actions as it’s too early in the process. I think there’s a strong likelihood that costs will be imposed on the entire industry in an attempt to reduce the number of annual derailments. This all adds risk to the investment, and for that reason, I’d only be willing to buy at a very reasonable price.

But Wait, There’s More: Traffic Continues to Slow

Given how important traffic is to this business, I keep track of how much “stuff” is being moved along the network in one period relative to the next. Ultimately, traffic represents the lifeblood of this business, so I think it’s prudent to track it. Anyway, we see from the following table that I’ve compiled for your viewing pleasure, that traffic for the first 13 weeks of this year has been down about 0.95% relative to the same period a year ago. So, the railroad has basically flatlined compared to the same period a year ago. If I were the type of investor who demanded that my investments grew perpetually, this would be troublesome for me. Thankfully, I’m not such a person, but I feel a need to reveal the slowing traffic for those who need to see perpetual growth.

Norfolk Southern Traffic to Week 13 of 2023 (Norfolk Southern investor relations)

Financial Results

Although the results disappointed Wall Street, I was actually impressed by the financial results in 2022. Revenue and net income were both up nicely in my view. The top line was 14.4% higher than it was in 2021, and was about 12.8% higher than the pre-pandemic era. Net income grew by 8.8% and 20% respectively. Income from rail operations, too, has done well, higher than 2021 by 8.1% and 2019 by 20.5%. I think the company’s done rather well. Additionally, management rewarded shareholders with yet another dividend, which I’ll review more fully below.

It’s not all sunshine and animated bluebirds at Norfolk Southern, obviously. The company has issued a great deal more (admittedly cheap) debt, and cash has collapsed relative to the same period in 2021. Specifically, long term debt is higher by about 9%, and cash is down an eye watering 46%.

Dividend Sustainability

I like accrual accounting as much as the next accounting nerd, but when it comes to trying to work out how sustainable (or not) a given dividend is, I care about cash flow for the very obvious reason that if a company isn’t generating sufficient cash, at some point the dividend growth will stall. When I review the sustainability of a dividend, I look at the size and timing of future obligations, typically debt payments, and compare these to the sources and other uses of cash. It’s certainly not an exact science, but I like reviewing this information to get a sense for how likely it is that a dividend can grow.

In terms of obligations, I’ve plucked the following table of upcoming obligations from page K27 of the latest 10-K for your enjoyment and edification. It seems that the company is “on the hook” as the young people say, for about $2.148 billion this year, and an average of $1,599 billion in each of the next two years.

Norfolk Southern Financial Obligations (Norfolk Southern 2022 10-K)

Against these obligations, the company has about $456 million in cash on hand. Additionally, the company has generated an average of $4 billion in cash from operations over the past three years, and spent about $1.33 billion on the business over the same time period. Given all of the above, I’m confident that the $1.167 billion the company spent on dividends in 2022 can be maintained, and likely grown.

So, 2022 was a decent year in my view, and I think the dividend is very well covered, and there’s room for it to grow. The series of lawsuits will cost the company, obviously, but I think an earnings engine like this will be able to bear the resulting financial burden and move on. The problem is that traffic is obviously slowing, so 2023 may be a sluggish year relative to 2022. In spite of this, I’d be happy to buy the stock at the right price.

Norfolk Southern Financials (Norfolk Southern investor relations)

The Stock

My regulars know that I consider the business and the stock to be distinctly different things. If you’re one of my new followers, first, welcome, I guess. Second, I consider the business and the stock to be distinctly different things. This is because the business generates revenue by selling transportation services. The stock is a scrap of virtual paper that gets traded around based on a host of factors having little to do with the business. The company’s decision to buy some shares, for instance, may drive the stock higher in price. A growing awareness of the fact that a business uses 19th century air brakes may drive the stock lower in price. The stock price may go up because an analyst notices that it’s cheaper relative to peers. The stock is also affected by the crowd’s demand for “stocks” as an asset class. There’s no way to prove it definitively, but I think a reasonable case could be made to suggest that shares of Norfolk Southern would be even lower if the overall market fell since I last reviewed the name.

So, to sum up, the business generates revenue and net income, while the stock bounces up and down based on the crowd's ever-changing views about the future. In my view, the only way to successfully trade stocks is to spot the discrepancies between what the crowd is assuming about a given company and subsequent results. I like to buy stocks when the crowd is particularly down in the dumps about it, because those expectations are easier to beat.

Another way of writing "down in the dumps about a given stock" is "cheap." I like to buy cheap stocks because they tend to have more upside potential than downside. As my regulars know, I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship of price to some measure of economic value, like sales, earnings, and the like. I like to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. When I last reviewed Norfolk Southern, the market was paying about $4.98 for $1 of sales, which I considered to be fairly expensive. Also expensive was the fact that the stock was trading at 4.54 times book value, and the dividend yield was a paltry 1.94%. Fast forward a few months, and the shares are between 20%-24% cheaper, and the yield is now about 29% higher per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

One more thing my regulars know is that I want to try to understand what the crowd is currently "assuming" about the future of a given company, and in order to do this, I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit dense, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two have also introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and then infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future.

Anyway, applying this approach to Norfolk Southern at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow profits at a rate of about 4.5% from here. In my view, that is a pretty optimistic forecast, but I’m willing to tolerate a bit of a premium for a business with such a huge moat as this one.

Given all of the above, I’ll be nibbling on this stock, and will be buying some shares today.