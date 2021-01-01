Crescent Point Energy: More Growth Where That Came From

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Another small acquisition adds to Crescent Point Energy Corp.'s growth prospects.
  • The company now returns 50% of free cash flow to shareholders.
  • The combination of secondary recovery with unconventional makes for an overall low corporate decline rate.
  • The Crescent Point Energy Corp. Shell acquisition from 2021 is probably fully assimilated at this point.
  • Low debt is still a priority for this Crescent Point Energy Corp. management.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is a Canadian company that is listed on both the NYSE and the Toronto Exchange. The company reports in Canadian dollars. This management has taken a zombie corporation and turned it into a growth story. Management is

Crescent Point Energy Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

Crescent Point Energy Fiscal Year 2023 Budget (Crescent Point Energy March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Crescent Point Energy History Of Increasing Shareholder Returns

Crescent Point Energy History Of Increasing Shareholder Returns (Crescent Point Energy March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Crescent Point Energy Guidance By Leasing Area

Crescent Point Energy Guidance By Leasing Area (Crescent Point Energy March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Crescent Point and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.24K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPG PRMRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.