Diversified Energy's Track Record Is Worth Looking At

The Global Investor profile picture
The Global Investor
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • The London-listed US natural gas producer has a strong production growth history and impressive dividend track record.
  • Management appears committed to its growth strategy continuing.
  • Innovative financing, large hedge book and production focus differentiate it from most other E&P names.

Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

marketlan

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCQX:DECPF) is a US onshore natural gas producer that follows a high-volume growth strategy. Its success has been nothing short of consistent, thanks to its ability to produce profitably at lower energy prices. This is attributed

This article was written by

The Global Investor profile picture
The Global Investor
1.55K Followers
I am a blue chips value investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DECPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.