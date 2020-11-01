tortoon

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is arguably the most popular real estate investment trust, or REIT, of all time. It has paid growing monthly dividends for 20+ years in a row and compounded investors' capital at around 15% per year on average.

Realty Income

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is a close peer of Realty Income, and it is nearly as popular. It has a similar track record of steady dividend growth, even through crises, and has massively outperformed the market averages in the long run.

National Retail Properties

Some people prefer Realty Income...

Others prefer National Retail Properties...

Which do I prefer?

Before answering that, let me be clear that I am bullish on both REITs and would expect both to do well in the long run.

Both are fairly similar, and they are today priced at a ~5% dividend yield, they grow at ~5% annually, and so just that should get you to roughly ~10% annual total returns, which is very attractive coming from a relatively safe investment.

That's why we own a position in both REITs as part of our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

But we own more shares of National Retail Properties, and there are four main reasons for that:

#1 - Smaller size

Recently, I attended the Citi Global Property Conference and got to attend the roundtables of both REITs.

One particular statement from National Retail Properties marked me.

They said that they have no problem finding $600 million of acquisition opportunities in any given year. But it would be a lot harder if they had to close on $5 billion worth of deals. It sounded like a little dig at Realty Income and other large net lease REITs. Essentially, they said that it would be tough to be Realty Income because they are today getting so big.

Realty Income has a $41 market cap.

National Retail Properties has a $7.9 billion market cap.

It is easier to be NNN because they don't have to find as many deals, they can be more selective, and each new acquisition has a greater impact on their bottom line.

Realty Income has done very well in the past, but things could get harder in the future, and it could negatively impact its future growth.

#2 - Higher cap rate niche

Realty Income focuses on class A net lease properties that are occupied by strong tenants like Dollar General Corporation (DG), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), and CVS Health Corporation (CVS). Many of its tenants have an investment grade rating, and so its cap rates on new acquisitions are typically lower.

CoStar

National Retail Properties, on the other hand, will intentionally focus on non-investment grade tenants and be very selective. Here's why:

They get better cap rates

They get to buy at a discount to the replacement cost

A lower purchase price also results in a lower rent for the tenant = more likely to succeed and easier to release if needed

They get better rent escalations

The durability of the tenant credit can be fleeting

There is an opportunity for credit improvement

As a result, its strategy is able to generate better risk-adjusted returns, especially in today's environment. The higher cap rates and rent escalations are especially important given today's high inflation and higher interest rates.

#3 - Less dependent on public capital markets

Realty Income is very big, has a 77% payout ratio, and property dispositions don't really move the needle in terms of capital recycling. Therefore, it has to issue quite a lot of equity to acquire new properties.

National Retail Properties is less dependent on public capital markets to grow. It is smaller in size, it has a low 67% payout ratio, allowing it to retain more cash flow, and finally, it has its own platform to sell assets and redeploy the capital, and they do a lot of it. They even have a separate website to attract buyers and opportunistically sell assets.

This is a positive in today's high-cost-of-capital environment.

#4 - Lower valuation

Both are today priced at very reasonable valuations, but NNN is slightly cheaper:

Realty Income National Retail Properties FFO Multiple 15.5x 13.5x Dividend Yield 4.9% 5.1% Payout Ratio 77% 67% Click to enlarge

The lower valuation makes you less dependent on growth to achieve attractive total returns. With National Retail Properties, you earn a ~7.5% cash flow yield, so not much growth is needed to reach double-digit total returns.

Bottom line

Once again, I like both REITs.

Realty Income is the larger and safer REIT that's a bit more expensive and likely to grow a bit slower over time.

National Retail Properties is the smaller and slightly more opportunistic REIT that offers better growth prospects.

This is why we are more heavily invested in National Retail Properties, Inc.