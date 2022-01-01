Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) has some attractive opportunities in voice AI in the automotive and restaurant verticals. However, its current growth doesn’t justify its current valuation. Expect the stock to trade more on AI hype than fundamentals in the near term.

Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc. offers a voice AI platform called Houndify that helps with human-computer interactions. Its platform allows for more conversational, natural interactions when dealing with things like voice-enabled third-party assistants that allow people to talk to them in a more natural way and ask more complicated questions.

The company says that its speech-to-meaning technology is able to combine automatic speech recognition with natural language understanding to convert speech into meaning in real-time. In addition, its deep meaning understanding technology allows its voice AI platform to understand complex inquiries.

The company generates revenue in several ways, with the bulk currently from royalties. The company collects royalties when its Houndify platform is incorporated into a device such as third-party assistant, car, appliance, or smart speaker. The royalty is based on volume, usage, or duration.

The company also generates subscription revenue from services that don’t include a physical product, such as food ordering at a restaurant. The company also has a music recognition app from which it hopes to generate revenue through advertising and lead generation.

Opportunities and Risks

SoundHound AI, Inc. is at the very early stages of monetization and generating revenue. For 2022, it only recorded $31.1 million in revenue, of which $28.4 million was from royalties. Being at such an early stage is a big opportunity, but also comes with a lot of risk as well.

One of the big initial markets that SOUN has been going after is automotive. The company now has 20 automotive partners, and it signed a multi-year agreement with Hyundai in 2022. It also expanded its relationship with Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in Europe. In addition, it forged partnerships in the space with the likes of LG, Harman, DMI, and DPCA.

According to Navigant Research, 90% of new vehicles are expected to have voice assistants by 2028. This has been a big area of focus for automakers the past several years and represents a pretty big opportunity for SOUN going forward. The company so far has done a good job forming relationships with automakers in Korea, France, and Germany. It even formed a relationship with a Chinese automaker.

Even within current auto customers, however, SOUN’s penetration is very small at around 1-2%. The company sees the opportunity to get that level up to 30-35%, while at the same time gaining new customers and the overall number of voice AI-enabled vehicles increasing as well.

Company Presentation

Outside of the automotive industry, the other big industry that SOUN is going after is restaurants. On this front, the company is looking to help restaurants automate orders at drive-throughs, ordering kiosks, in-app and over the phone. This seems like a good market to go after in my view, as quick-service restaurants have been dealing with labor inflation issues for years, and more recently labor shortages. Thus being able to lower the amount of labor needed to run a restaurant has become a priority in the industry.

SOUN has a deal with White Castle, but more recently it has made partnerships with restaurant POS operators, including Micros, owned by Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Toast, Inc. (TOST), and Block, Inc. (SQ). This is also a smart move, as these companies are more readily able to reach restaurants through their salesforces.

Discussing restaurants on its Q4 call, SOUN CFO Nitesh Sharan said:

“We have hundreds of restaurants signed up already. So beyond the pipeline stage that are operating, and we're quickly scaling those. So as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, the time from sort of initial conversation to cash flow or monthly recurring revenue indicates for us, can be very rapid. And especially when you get into restaurants that have multiple stores, because once you ingest that menu upfront and you custom sort of develop the capability and the voice, moving to restaurant #2 or #3, is very, very fast. In some cases, if it's more on the drive-through feature, you might have some acoustic things that you have to figure out, but generally, especially for cornering, you don't have any of those complexities of traffic or outside noise, and so it could be much more rapid”

When looking at risks, the biggest is where the company is at in its lifecycle. Like many stocks that went public through a SPAC during the SPAC boom, SOUN arguably went public too soon in its lifecycle. The company has a nice $332 million cumulative bookings backlog, but that only translated to just over $31 million in revenue last year. And with an average contract length of 6.5 years, that would average out to around $51 million a year in future revenue.

SoundHound AI, Inc.'s backlog grew 59% year-over-year, which, while good, it also doesn’t show a company experiencing hyper-growth, which is something you’d expect for a company still close to its infancy like SOUN. Sequentially, its backlog only grew 10%. You also saw declines in revenue in both Germany and the U.S. in 2023, which is a bit worrisome. The big decline in Germany was due to a customer ending a professional service contract early.

10-K

SOUN’s three largest customers, meanwhile, accounted for 67% of its 2022 revenue. That represents a lot of customer concentration risk. With so many auto partners, you'd hope that this would be more spread out.

And finally, the company last year announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs. It plans to save $60 million in costs in 2023. While cost savings plans are generally a good thing, I don’t view it as a positive for a company so early in its monetization efforts as SoundHound AI, Inc.

Valuation

SoundHound AI, Inc. is projected to grow revenue 48% to $45.9 million. On that basis, SOUN stock trades at a price-to-sales multiple of 14.7x.

Further out, however, analysts are expecting big growth from SOUN. For 2024, the revenue consensus is for sales growth of 107% to $95.2 million. Then in 2025, one analyst is projecting revenue to soar to $635.4 million. That is a single analyst consensus and seems off in my view.

SOUN trades at one of the highest valuations among early-stage AI companies. I don't see much justification for the premium outside of the later-year outsized growth analysts are forecasting.

SOUN Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

SoundHound AI, Inc.’s technology and partnerships are interesting, but at present I don’t see anything that justifies its current valuation. In my view, a company at this stage of its lifecycle riding some nice trends should be growing more rapidly and not restructuring its business to cut costs. If the opportunity is so large, its first priority should be capturing share.

At this point, it’s a very real possibility that SoundHound AI, Inc. could trade more based on AI hype than its actual fundamentals. As such, I would just stay away. I’d really have to see signs of growth accelerating and more progress in the two main verticals (auto and restaurants) SoundHound AI, Inc. is chasing.