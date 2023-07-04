grandriver

Introduction

It's time to talk about Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), a company I highlighted in an article that also included Canadian midstream giant Enbridge (ENB) earlier this year. Over the past few months, I have gotten countless requests from readers to discuss natural gas, which is what I am doing in this article. Besides that, natural gas is so important that it requires consistent coverage anyway.

I'm combining this discussion with a deep dive into Antero Resources, as it's one of my favorite natural gas stocks on the market. The company combines everything I'm looking for in a natural gas company, including a very healthy balance sheet, access to LNG opportunities, efficient operations, and a management team dedicated to letting shareholders benefit from its success.

So, without further ado, let's get to it!

The Widowmaker Strikes Again

To quote Investopedia:

In the world of financial markets, a widow maker is an investment that results in large, potentially devastating losses. It can also refer to a trade that results in a loss for virtually everyone who tries it. In colloquial usage, a widow maker refers to anything with the potential to kill someone quickly. The phrase has historically been used in forestry and medicine.

One great example of a widowmaker trade is natural gas. Natural gas is highly volatile and sometimes unpredictable. In 2006, a major hedge fund called Amaranth Advisors placed a huge leveraged bet on natural gas, resulting in a $6 billion loss and the liquidation of its assets.

While 2006 was a long time ago, the widowmaker is still doing its job. After almost hitting $10 per MMBtu last year, NYMEX natural gas futures are trading at roughly $2.20.

TradingView (NYMEX NG)

The rapid decline in natural gas prices was caused by a number of factors.

The most prominent one is warm winter weather in Europe. European nations are highly dependent on liquid natural gas imports from the United States after Russian gas flows have dropped by roughly 90% since it started to prepare for the invasion of Ukraine. While LNG exports were unlikely to save Europe, warm winter weather did the trick. Storage levels are way above levels we witnessed in prior winters.

European Council

Related to the aforementioned reason, LNG exports in the US did not grow going into this year. Export demand was much lower than expected, and the accident at the Freeport LNG terminal even reduced export capacities.

Energy Information Administration

Economic growth is much weaker than most expected. For example, the ISM Manufacturing Index continues to move lower in contraction territory (below 50). This increases the likelihood of slower natural gas and chemical demand.

Bloomberg

With that said, I did not expect this steep decline in natural gas prices. It helps that my thesis has always been a long-term thesis. So far, this thesis is looking good.

Why I Remain Bullish On Natural Gas

I am a believer in a long-term (albeit volatile) uptrend in natural gas prices for a number of reasons.

Europe will remain highly dependent on natural gas imports. While it enjoys weather-related tailwinds, it's unlikely to be repeated in the 2023-2024 winter. Moreover, Asian markets are going to compete with European buyers for scarce LNG supply. LNG giant Shell is very bullish on demand, and it sees a widening supply gap. As I discussed in a recent article:

Analysts expect China's LNG demand to rebound in 2023, but it is expected to fall short of 2021's record levels due to relatively high LNG prices and the lingering effects of the pandemic on demand. The total global LNG trade reached 397 million tonnes in 2022, and industry forecasts project a jump in demand to 700 million tonnes by 2040. That's a 76% increase! A supply-demand gap is anticipated to emerge by the late 2020s, according to Shell's outlook.

Related to this, the US is boosting its export capacities, allowing more natural gas to leave the country. So far, the US export peak was below 12 billion cubic feet per day. Now, that number is steadily rising toward 14 billion cubic feet per day in the second half of 2024.

Energy Information Administration

Antero Resources highlighted expected LNG growth after 2024, which sees a boost to 34 billion cubic feet per day.

Antero Resources

The natural gas supply is losing momentum. The shale revolution has allowed the United States to become the biggest producer of natural gas in the world. In 2010, the United States produced less than 2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Now, that number is close to 6 trillion cubic feet. While this number is expected to grow to 8 trillion, it needs to be said that this increase might take a few decades. EIA data indicates that rapid output growth is a thing of the past. On a side note, I am well aware that the EIA uses a wide confidence interval. However, it would take a miracle to repeat the production growth rates we saw prior to the pandemic.

Energy Information Administration

Moreover, new data confirms my suspicion. Pennsylvania, which produces close to 22% of total natural gas in the United States, is now dealing with lower output.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

But in recent years, leaps in efficiency and ever-larger wells masked a decline in drilling activity. Meanwhile, producers shifted from a single-minded pursuit of boosting output to focusing on profits and shareholder returns and pipelines that move gas to markets filled up. No new interstate pipeline capacity was added in Pennsylvania in 2022 and most supply routes out of the state ran close to maximum capacity last year, the EIA said.

Wall Street Journal

I am not trading natural gas futures or any derivatives tied to these futures. As I'm a long-term investor, I'm interested in companies that benefit from the trends mentioned in this article.

One of my favorites is Antero Resources.

What Makes Antero Resources So Special

Antero Resources went from loser to hero. It's a truly fantastic turnaround story. As the graph below shows, Antero was one of the victims of the shale boom that caused supply to accelerate. Like so many natural gas players, the company saw its stock price plummeting year after year.

FINVIZ

In 2020, AR stock bottomed.

Since then, the company has turned into one of the best natural gas stocks to put one's money into.

It has everything I'm looking for in a natural gas stock. Not only are the tailwinds I'm about to discuss great for shareholders, but they also allow the company to perform well in an environment of falling high-quality inventory and restricted access to pipelines (an issue I briefly highlighted using the Wall Street Journal comment above).

Founded in 2002, this Denver-Colorado-based company has a market cap of $7.0 billion. This year, the company is expected to produce at least 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day. 2.1 billion cubic feet of this will consist of natural gas. The remaining part is natural gas liquids.

That said, the company produces its natural gas in the Appalachian Basin, primarily in the Marcellus and Antica Shale formations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. While a number of players struggle with pipeline access, Antero has access to the LNG Fairways, which transports 75% of its volumes. $1.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas is sold directly to LNG facilities.

Antero Resources

This is what the company said in February:

We sell a 100% of our natural gas outside the Appalachian Basin, including 75% into the LNG fairway, where we capture premiums to NYMEX. The majority of our peers have significant exposure to local markets that trade at levels as low as $1.25 back of NYMEX. These markets are particularly at risk in times of increasing storage levels where price is the only mechanism to force shut-ins.

On a side note, I will discuss the company's midstream exposure through Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in a separate article in the next few months.

That said, this is just one of many benefits. The company is also sitting on more than 20 years of premium inventory, a quality that sets it apart from a lot of other shale players. These numbers are based on 75 new wells per year. Moreover, the company has more than ten years' worth of inventory in locations that allow for sub-$2 breakeven production. This beats every major peer, according to Enverus Intelligence third-party research.

Antero Resources

Not only that, but the company also completely reshaped its balance sheet.

During its 4Q22 earnings call, Antero reported that it has successfully reduced its total debt to below $1.2 billion, resulting in its strongest financial position in company history, with leverage down to just 0.4x EBITDA. This debt reduction program has positioned Antero favorably compared to its peers, as many of them continue to struggle with higher absolute debt levels and fluctuating leverage.

Antero Resources

Antero also highlighted its commitment to generating free cash flow, even in the current pricing environment. Based on strip prices in early February (similar to the ones today!), the company expects to generate over $500 million of free cash flow and maintain leverage below one time at year-end 2023. This demonstrates Antero's disciplined approach to managing its financials and optimizing its business to enhance margins.

It also translates to a free cash flow yield of 7.1%, which is truly impressive, given the poor current pricing environment.

Note that analysts expect the company to generate much more free cash flow this year. I agree with that, as I do not believe that natural gas prices will remain this low. Current estimates indicate a strong double-digit free cash flow yield.

Author

With that said, in line with its lower debt strategy, Antero executed an early settlement of its 2024 NYMEX gas options for approximately $200 million during the first quarter of 2023. These hedges were put in place several years ago and covered around 20% of Antero's 2024 natural gas production at $2.77 per annum. Antero also terminated a contract related to an unutilized firm transportation commitment to local Appalachian markets for $24 million, which will reduce net marketing expenses by approximately $13 million annually. These actions showcase Antero's proactive approach to managing its hedges and the ability to decrease downside protection thanks to improved balance sheet health.

Moreover, among Appalachian operators, the company has the lowest breakeven point.

As a result, last year, the company bought back $940 million worth of shares, which translates to 8% of its shares.

Antero Resources

The company does not pay a dividend, but I expect that to change in the future. While buybacks will remain dominant, I see no reason why it shouldn't at least implement a base dividend.

Valuation

Based on current estimates, the company is incredibly undervalued. The company is in a good place to end up with a free cash flow yield close to 20% on a very consistent basis if natural gas prices bounce back. Even if natural gas prices were to remain this low, the company would not be overvalued.

Using current estimates, the company is trading at 4.6x 2023E EBITDA based on its $8.7 billion enterprise value, consisting of its $7.0 billion market cap, $1.4 billion in expected net debt, and $260 million in minority interest.

That multiple drops to 3.6x EBITDA when using 2024 numbers.

Although I do not possess specific EBITDA revision data, there has been a significant downward revision in EPS. Back in October 2022, the projected EPS for 2023 was $10. However, the current estimate has been revised sharply to $4, indicating the impact of subdued natural gas prices on the current numbers.

In other words, I stick to what I wrote earlier this year:

Based on everything, I believe that AR has room to run to $50 in the two years ahead if my natural gas/LNG thesis turns out to be correct.

This implies roughly 100% upside.

However, before you buy any energy stocks, please be aware that energy stocks are highly cyclical and volatile. Even if my long-term thesis turns out to be correct, investing in these stocks may be wrong for you. Please do your own due diligence first (which is always important).

Takeaway

There is no denying that natural gas prices have been in disarray. After reaching a peak of nearly $10 per MMBtu last year, prices have plummeted due to various factors, including adverse weather conditions, weakened demand from exports, and macroeconomic challenges.

However, I remain bullish. The odds are in favor of a significant rebound in demand in the next few years. Not only is Europe still highly dependent on LNG imports, but the US is boosting its export capacities. On top of that, production growth has declined. Output growth is not only heavily restrained by limited pipeline capacity but also by a decline in high-quality reserves.

To benefit from a likely long-term bull case, I believe that Antero Resources is one of the best plays. What used to be a value-destroying stock prior to 2020 has now become a leading natural gas producer with prime access to LNG export facilities. The company has low breakeven prices, a stellar balance sheet, and strong free cash flow, even at subdued prices.

Hence, in a scenario of rebounding natural gas prices, I believe that AR is a great source of capital gains and dividends down the road.

Based on current estimates and my view on natural gas, I believe that the stock has room to double in the next 1-2 years with more long-term upside beyond that.