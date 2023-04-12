Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 11, 2023 8:02 PM ETSkillsoft Corp. (SKIL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.8K Followers

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chad Lyne - Head of Investor Relations

Jeff Tarr - Chief Executive Officer

Rich Walker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sheldon McMeans - Barclays

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Rajiv Sharma - B. Riley Securities

Ken Wang - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Skillsoft Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Chad Lyne, Head of Investor Relations at Skillsoft. Thank you. You may begin.

Chad Lyne

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for Skillsoft's earnings call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. By way of quick introduction for those I have not had the pleasure of speaking with already, my name is Chad Lyne, and SVP of Strategic Finance and Skillsoft's Head of Investor Relations.

Participating on today's call are Jeff Tarr, Skillsoft's Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Walker, Skillsoft's Chief Financial Officer. Today after market close, Skillsoft issued a press release announcing its financial results. As a reminder, today's earnings release is available on Skillsoft's Investor Relations website.

Before I hand the call over to Jeff, I want to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements about the company's business outlook and expectations, including statements concerning financial and business trends, our expected future business and financial performance, financial condition and outlook. These forward-looking statements and all statements that are not historical facts reflect management's current beliefs and expectations as of today, and therefore are subject to risks and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.