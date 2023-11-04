Guild Holdings: A Compounder In The Making, Below Book Value At Present

Apr. 11, 2023 9:46 PM ETGuild Holdings Company (GHLD)COOP, HMPT, PFSI
Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Guild Mortgages was founded in 1960 and has operated as a mortgage originator and servicer through many cycles.
  • The company is run by CEO Mary Ann McGarry, only their second CEO, since 2007 where she has overseen massive growth and an annual average ROE of 35.7%.
  • Shares IPO'd in October 2020 and trade currently at $10.84 with a P/B of 0.53x. Earnings per share were $5.35 and $4.67 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Since December 2022, Guild has purchased three mortgage companies as part of their roll-up strategy.
  • We'll take a look at all of these things and try to contextualize Guild's history with some current valuations.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Microcap Review. Learn More »
Rising prices for real estate

Steady organic growth and strategic acquisitions set this company up for continued growth.

gopixa

This article was originally published exclusively for the Microcap Review on March 20th, 2023.

Guild Mortgage Overview

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is a top-30 residential mortgage originator and servicer that IPO’d in October 2020. The company has a history dating back

---

Microcap Review is a service offering multiple microcap stock picks a month.

We subscribe to the first rule of investing, "Do not lose money," by seeking a discernible margin of safety in investments.

I believe small and microcap stocks, as well as special situations, are the best place to look for value in the markets, as most people overlook these companies, making them more likely to be mis-priced.

Join now to get exclusive research!

This article was written by

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
1.1K Followers
Leader of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets
I am a self-taught value investor along the Graham and Dodd line. My first objective is to not lose money. I seek to do this by ensuring any position I enter has a discernible margin of safety. The second thing I aim for is above-average returns.

Always open to questions and dialogue as I believe it only serves to improve us all.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GHLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.