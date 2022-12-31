Still Far To Go In New Value Cycle

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • We are in the early stages of a new market cycle characterized by higher volatility, inflation and interest rates and creating conditions where value stocks thrive.
  • New market cycles are characterized by future leaders beginning extremely cheap, and valuation spreads remain at historic highs despite two years of strong performance.
  • As investors recognize there is no return to the pre-COVID growth cycle, value stocks will shift toward historically normalized levels, creating compelling opportunities for investors.

Business person analyzing financial annual statistics displayed on virtual screen. Infographic annual statistics.Growth the company"s annual revenue to success.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

By Sam Peters, CFA

Market Should Pivot to Value Leadership

Despite an uptick in growth’s performance during the first quarter of 2023, value’s strong two-year outperformance supports our view that we are in the nascent

Exhibit 1: A Century of Cycles

As of December 31, 2022. Source: Ken French Data Library. Performance

Exhibit 2: Spreads Remain at All Time Highs

As of February 28, 2023. Source: ClearBridge Investments analysis. The US Large Cap universe is defined as the union of the Russell 1000 Index, MSCI US Index, S&P 500 Index and S&P 400 Index. Hypothetical value composite includes five value measures: book-to-price, earnings-to-price, forecast earnings-to-price, sales-to-enterprise value and enterprise value-to-free cash flow; spreads are measured based on ratios. To construct industry-neutrality, the value spreads are constructed by comparing the aforementioned value measures within each industry, which are then aggregated up to represent an entire portfolio. Spreads are constructed from value (top 30th percentile), Neutral (31st to 70th percentile) and growth (bottom 30th percentile) using GICS industry neutralized value ranks. The value spread and percentile is calculated using the average of the ratio of the Growth to Value portfolios using the five value measures.

This article was written by

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.63K Followers
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.