Meinzahn/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is the largest airline in Brazil with a current operating fleet of 146 aircraft. While emerging from pandemic-era disruptions, the challenge for GOL has been a disappointing economic backdrop with financials further pressured by inflationary costs and high fuel prices. Indeed, shares of GOL are down more than 60% over the past year also considering the impact of FX volatility.

That being said, we like GOL stock as a turnaround idea with a path for improving earnings as operating indicators continue to rebound. Gol benefits from expanding capacity as it takes deliveries of new aircraft, making it well-positioned to capture what remains strong travel demand. The combination of firming margins through 2023 along with a better-than-expected macro environment in Brazil should work as a catalyst for the stock to rally higher.

Data by YCharts

GOL With Solid Operating Metrics

The story for GOL in 2022 was the building recovery of air travel with Brazil easing Covid restrictions towards a return to normal. For the last reported Q4 period, revenues reached BRL 5.4 billion, up 37% year-over-year. EBITDA of BRL 1.2 billion was the highest since 2019, returning to the pre-pandemic benchmark.

Performance indicators, including the revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) and the passenger yield, both were up by 25% from the period in the year prior, climbing steadily through 2022. Overall, the results ended the year on a strong note even if the full year failed to live up to loftier expectations going back to the start of 2022.

source: company IR

Favorably, it appears the momentum has continued into Q1. Gol announced its preliminary March traffic update showing departures in the move were up 21% from Q1 2022. From the table below, what stands out is the acceleration of the company's international departures, 3x higher at 813 during the month compared to 262 in the period last year. This is part of a strategic push by Gol to add cross-border routes, including a growing number of destinations in the U.S.

source: company IR

GOL Earnings Recovery

We'll have to wait until the final Q1 numbers when Gol reports later this month, but the read here across the key metrics suggests a solid financial boost. The company is guiding for Q1 net revenues of around BRL 4.8 billion, representing a 16% y/y increase, while the EBITDA margin target of 22% compares to 16.8% in Q1 2022.

On the other hand, the guidance update from the last quarter featured some tweaks to full-year estimates. Considering some delays in the schedule of aircraft deliveries, a slightly lower expected average operating fleet over the year around 116 aircraft compared to 120 worked to pull back the revenue forecast to BRL 19.5 billion compared to BRL 20 billion previously. Nevertheless, the target still implies a 28% increase over 2022.

source: company IR

The idea here is that the higher number of total seat miles, while costs stabilize, should be positive for earnings and cash flow. That's also the view according to consensus estimates eyeing the EPS trend turning more positive into the second half of the year. From a forecasted -$0.02 loss this year, the path is for EPS to turn sharply positive by 2024 to $0.71. The bullish case for the stock considers there is an upside to these estimates.

source: company IR

The other positive aspect of the earnings runway is the improving balance sheet outlook. A recent effort to refinance debt and extend maturities has helped to both improve liquidity and lower leverage. While the high debt level has been a weak point in Gol's investment profile, stronger cash flow will allow for further debt reduction.

source: company IR

GOL Benefits From Brazil Macro Stability

Beyond the operating and financial rebound, the other tailwind we're seeing is some more encouraging macro data out of Brazil. The context here considers that the new Lula Presidential Administration has been in office since the start of the year. While there were some initial fears that the left-leaning policies would undermine Central Bank autonomy or fiscal indicators, reports suggest an otherwise centrist set of governance.

Indeed, a big development in the country in recent weeks is the announcement of a new set of government spending rules seen as maintaining a sense of budgetary discipline. Naturally, the signal is positive for the macro outlook, particularly in an environment where local inflation is trending lower and the economy appears resilient.

Economists at Banco Itau expect 2023 GDP growth at 1.5%, which is not necessarily impressive, but far from recessionary fears in major developed markets. Our take is that growth in the Brazilian economy is well-positioned to outperform what may be a low bar of expectations.

This apparent newer layer of optimism is reflected in what has been a strengthening Brazilian Real currency, currently trading near the highest levels against the U.S. Dollar in a year.

Naturally, an airline like Gol benefits from this scenario of both stronger consumer spending dynamics in the region while the stock is supported by the improved sentiment towards the region.

Is GOL a Good Stock?

The attraction of GOL is its low-cost carrier model in a high-growth market for air travel. The company is expected to nearly double its fleet of Boeing Co (BA) "737 Max" aircraft from 38 to 75 by 2025, which in addition to the total seat capacity gains, will also help to reduce fuel consumption based on its higher efficiency. This will build on GOL's advantage in the Latam industry, working to consolidate its market share lead.

source: company IR

In terms of valuation, GOL trades at a 2x EV to revenue multiple, representing a premium to a group of peers that includes Azul S.A. (AZUL), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCPK:LTMAY), and Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA), which average closer to 1x. That said, we believe this spread is justified given GOL's market position and growth runway.

At the same time, there is a case to be made that GOL is undervalued looking out toward 2024 as earnings momentum accelerates as per the consensus. By this measure, GOL trading at a 1-year forward P/E of 4x appears to be a bargain next to CPA at 7x and even AZUL at 15x. The takeaway here is that there could be a significant upside in the stock if the expected earnings rebound materializes.

Data by YCharts

GOL Stock Price Forecast

We rate GOL stock as a buy with a price target of $4.00 for the year ahead, representing a 5x multiple on the current consensus 2024 EPS. The price target also implies a 7x the 2023 management EBITDA guidance. With the ongoing financial turnaround still in the early stages, a string of positive quarterly reports can go a long way to support the sentiment toward the stock into a sustained rally higher.

On the downside, the key risk would be weaker than the expected results and the possibility of a more concerning economic deterioration. Monitoring points here include the operating performance indicators along with trends in margins and cash flows. We want to see a stronger bottom line as a confirmation management's efforts and generating efficiencies are paying off.