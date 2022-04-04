A Stock Exchange Impetus To Improve Valuations

Apr. 11, 2023 10:26 PM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.9K Followers

Summary

  • Almost a year has passed since the Japan Exchange Group doubled down on corporate governance enhancements.
  • Since Abenomics and the launch of the JPX-Nikkei 400, the aggregate return on equity for the MSCI Japan Index managed to creep up to over 10% before falling flat, as COVID-19 put global markets in turmoil.
  • Under the shadow of an increasingly volatile yen, it’s an even more exciting time for currency-hedged Japanese equities.

Global epidemics and economic impact

Ca-ssis

By Hyun Kang

Almost a year has passed since the Japan Exchange Group doubled down on corporate governance enhancements.

The reforms were billed as the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) biggest overhaul in 60 years and a clear attempt to reinvigorate

Regional Index Valuations and Fundamentals

Aggregate ROE, S&P 500 vs. MSCI Japan Index

Annualized Carry, Yen Hedge

2022 Total Returns - WT Japan Hedged Equity Index, WT Japan SmallCap Dividend Index, S&P 500 Index

Cash as a Percentage of Market Cap - MSCI Japan Index, MSCI Europe, S&P 500 Index

Percentage of Index Constituents with Price-to-Book under 1.0 - WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index, WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index

Year-to-Date Total Returns - WT Japan Hedged Equity Index, WT Japan SmallCap Dividend Index, S&P 500 Index

Hyun Kang, Research Analyst, WisdomTree

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.9K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.