Paladin Energy: Gearing Up For Langer Heinrich Restart In 2024

Apr. 12, 2023 7:30 AM ETPaladin Energy Ltd (PALAF)
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Paladin Energy owns a majority stake in the Langer Heinrich Uranium mine in Namibia.
  • The mine was placed on care and maintenance in 2018 but will be back in production in 2024.
  • The steady-state production rate will be achieved in 2025, resulting in a production rate of 6 million pounds (on a 100% basis) at an AISC of just over $30/lb.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Nuclear Plant Dampierre en Burly

Arnaud Bertrand/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In 2017, I expected Paladin Energy (OTCQX:PALAF) to face very difficult times as the company was facing a liquidity crunch. Now, six years later, Paladin is getting ready to restart the production at its Langer Heinrich uranium mine in

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.87K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.