Summary

  • Haleon is an underfollowed and lowly-rated market leader in the defensive consumer health sector.
  • Recently spun out of GlaxoSmithKline, it has missed many radar screens and as a result, is hidden in plain sight.
  • This is an anchor stock worth considering for your portfolio, and with 23% upside, I rate it a strong buy.

So many choices

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes the best investments are simple to make. Invest in the companies whose products you use daily. Afterall you’re supporting them anyway, right? You’re buying the product, you’re consuming it, you can vouch for it because you enjoy it and, because you

Table Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Haleon Revenue Split (Company Website)

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Global OTC fragmentation (UBS)

Graphical user interface, table Description automatically generated

Aide Memoire details (Haleon)

Table Description automatically generated

Peer group comparison (Seeking Alpha)

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

Haleon valuation range (Analyst)

2022 Final Results presentation

CEO comment (2022 Final Results presentation)

I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

