Sometimes the best investments are simple to make. Invest in the companies whose products you use daily. Afterall you’re supporting them anyway, right? You’re buying the product, you’re consuming it, you can vouch for it because you enjoy it and, because you enjoy or need it, you’re likely to buy more of it. If it works for you, it’s likely to work for many other people out there in the world too.

Since becoming an investor, I find myself constantly looking at the ‘back of the pack’ on almost anything I buy. I love Cadbury’s chocolate, so I own a few Mondelez (MDLZ), have Dettol all over the house (both pre and post Covid) so I tossed a few Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF/RBGLY) into the portfolio too. My son loves McDonald's in you go (MCD) you know the drill!

Today’s pick is a company in plain sight, recognizable by product but not necessarily by name because as a recently listed and spun off business it might have been missed by those not watching the space too acutely.

Who is Haleon?

It dates back a bit but in 2019 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) merged their consumer health companies. The aim of which was to allow both pharma giants the opportunity to regain focus on what was considered their core competencies and the premise was that after the tie up was consummated the combined business would be spun off and listed. The time frame given was 3 years and true to that promise on the 18th of July 2022 Haleon (NYSE:HLN) was ‘born’. Pre spin GSK owned just over 2/3 of the company with PFE holding the balance. At listing GSK reduced its stake to 14% and PFE retained its 32% holding.

What we have now is a world leader in consumer health. This is a $40bn market cap business that holds the number 1 position in five global categories with the company driven by nine ‘Power Brands’ which are Sensodyne, Centrum, Voltaren, Advil, Panadol, Otrivin, Theraflu, Parodontax and Polident.

Company operations are divided into the following segments: ‘Oral Health’, ‘Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS)’, ‘Pain relief’, ‘Respiratory Health’, ‘Digestive health and other’. This is a well-diversified global business too with exposure to 170 markets.

Haleon Revenue Split (Company Website)

What’s the opportunity?

Haleon is a newly listed entity and one which is hard to compare. It has no direct listed peer (yet). They are the only large cap pure play consumer healthcare listed company in Europe (direct listing UK with a secondary listing in the US) and the largest global player in the space. They have three brands in the top ten list of global over the counter (OTC) products (Voltaren, Advil, Panadol). In oral care, Sensodyne and Polident are in the top ten and in VMS, Centrum is number 5.

Over half of sales come from the power brand portfolio and the balance from the rest of the brand list.

Haleon is the only company to have a top ten brand in all three of the sectors mentioned above (OTC, oral care, and VMS). In the ‘peer group’ for example, Colgate (CL) has one, J&J (JNJ) has two, P&G (PG) has two, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) has one and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has one. It also has the largest absolute number of big brands in its respective markets and the company is far more focused than its peers due to its ‘pure play’ status.

Why is it attractive here?

Well, there are many moving parts but to put it simply HLN is well positioned for the following reasons.

Firstly, concentration amongst power brands is a trend that many pharma and consumer staple companies have followed in more recent times. What has happened is that the larger pharma or staple companies have either owned or inherited some of these brands and although excellent some are just ‘too small’ in the bigger scheme of things. Where HLN generates all revenues from consumer health, that figure drops to around 15% for peers like P&G, Colgate, J&J, Bayer, Sanofi and Nestle. (Two much smaller competitors, Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) and Perrigo (PRGO) also generate most earnings from consumer health but sales at $1bn/$3bn respectively make them small by HLN’s $13.5bn turnover in comparison.)

Secondly, these companies need to decide to either make a proper go of it or to streamline and focus on what’s core. For the most part the latter strategy has prevailed. This is further evidenced by J&J splitting off their consumer health business ‘Kenvue’ (due to be listed in November 2023) which holds brands like Tylenol, Band Aid, Listerine, Neutrogena & Imodium. Sanofi (SNY) too have created a stand-alone structure for their consumer health business ‘STADA’ which has large brands like Zoflora, SNUP, Grippostad, Nizoral and Covonia in their stable. This is creating a new ‘asset class or sector’ in the market which will be defensive and attract investors to the space in my view.

Ultimately, this could create a plethora of opportunities as listed and unlisted firms juggle for positioning and create focus in their underlying companies and brands. I’d expect M&A to be a feature here for an extended period. Primarily because this market is hugely fragmented and generally because the bigger brands with bigger share tend to be more defensive. Consolidation is likely. Also because of the fragmented share of the OTC market I wouldn’t imagine there would be much pushback from competition authorities either. UBS recently painted the following picture of the markets positioning.

Global OTC fragmentation (UBS)

Next is to look at is the defensive posture of the portfolio both in its brand split and its cost structure.

Haleon targets 4-6% sales growth supported by growing health consciousness and promotion of self-care. This is true in both first world and developing countries, where aging populations and rapidly rising middle classes take on better healthier lifestyle ambitions. The aim is to focus on ‘consumer needs’ vs previous strategies of a push model where companies manufacture products based on anticipated demand.

It’s a defensive company too from multiple standpoints. Less than 10% of sales are exposed to commodity prices and 80% of products are sourced locally. This goes a long way when it comes to controlling costs and ultimately margins. Many peers on the other hand have much higher commodity exposure and more global, less local supply chains which means higher distribution costs.

Brand Strength is shown via consumer loyalty to the power brands in particular, evidence of this can be seen by the modest private label penetration in its space (see UBS graph above). Added to this is that this particular part of the market tends to be inflation resilient because products have a relatively low price point to begin with, coupled with high consumer loyalty.

Altogether it places the company in an enviable position where it’s unlikely to be materially affected by any changes in consumer behavior and perhaps even a recession. For its last financial year for example despite massive increases in interest rates and inflation the company was able to not only raise prices but volumes too. Better efficiencies also helped keep margins steady at 22.8%.

Cash flows were strong with FY2022 Free Cash flows of £1.6bn which resulted in net debt/ebitda of 3.6x and an inaugural final dividend of 2.4pence per share.

The business has also over the years demonstrated an ability to gain share in its power brands. Further proof of this is seen in the recent aide memoire published on the 6th of April which covered recent performance. This came after full year 2022 results were published quite recently in early March and it reads quite well. Here are a few highlights:

Aide Memoire details (Haleon)

On the back of this adjusted operating profit margins stood at 24% and over two thirds of the business either gained or maintained market share into the higher rates and inflation environment.

Valuation

Consumer Staple and Consumer healthcare companies don’t shoot the lights out from a growth perspective. Their role in your portfolio is to steady the ship and provide an anchor to broader market volatility and your growth orientated holdings. The correct valuation methodology is once again quite important.

Because HLN has no direct listed peers yet, we’ll need to wait for Kenvue to debut on the markets later this year for that, it's best to look at the broader Consumer Staple and Pharma baskets for a guide in my view. For these stocks the most common valuation multiple is the PE Ratio.

Peer group comparison (Seeking Alpha)

As can be seen above I’ve gone for a broad list here of what I’d consider solid companies.

The average PE of the set is 28.2x vs that of 18.5x for HLN stock. The current valuation is a steep discount to the broader peer set. This seems a bit too large in my view. Here is a range of values based on various multiples.

Haleon valuation range (Analyst)

It's pretty rudimentary but my thinking is as follows. As a newly listed business with no direct peers and a pretty heavy debt burden post spin we shouldn’t expect either a market related PE or a PE premium at this stage. However due to its high-quality defensive portfolio the current rating is too low. I think a 20% discount to the larger average is probably fair for now and I’d expect that to narrow as the company demonstrates its quality and reduces debt as a standalone business.

£4.28 vs the current price of £3.47 implies 23% upside to my discounted valuation and I rate Haleon a strong solid buy at these levels.

Risks

As usual we always need to consider the risks here and these are the ones I’ve identified.

Haleon was saddled with a steep debt burden at its spin off. The company has guided to interest expenses of £350m for 2023 which is a considerable sum. The free cash flow of £1.6bn is also significant however and its being used to help pay down debt and this was mentioned in the 2022 annual results commentary by the CEO.

CEO comment (2022 Final Results presentation)

However, cost of debt is around 2.7% and it’s fixed for around 8 yrs. This gives them ample time to reduce the debt burden. Forecasts are for rapid repayment due to strong cash flows and should lead to just over 2.5x debt/ebitda by the end 2024.

Another thing worth watching is that Pfizer and GSK together own 46% of HLN (32% and 14% respectively). Pfizer have said they will exit in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder returns (the shares are locked up until November 2023). Both these shareholdings are significant and may act as an overhang to the stock price until the respective positions are clarified.

Inflation, although not a major headwind at this point, needs to be watched as consumer incomes get squeezed along with higher rates the company may not be able to pass on price increases and margins could come under pressure.

The company operates across the globe, so currency risk needs to be noted. Considerable moves in the underlying operating currencies could result in profits or losses which may impact short run performance.

Conclusion

Haleon looks like a best of breed operator in what is a new niche being carved out in the market. Despite its solid brand positioning and defensive profile, it trades at a large discount to an enlarged peer group.

Strong cash generation will allow for rapid deleveraging and post that give the company the firepower it needs to participate in what will surely be an M&A bonanza as large consumer staple and pharma companies streamline their businesses to focus on the core much like parents GSK and P&G did with HLN.

A 20% discount to peers offers 23% upside from here. The peer group discount should narrow over time as the company demonstrates its ability to perform on a standalone basis, which could boost returns further.

As a solid anchor at a discount Haleon may be worthy of a place in your portfolio. I rate it a strong buy.

