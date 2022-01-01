Inflation Concerns Continue To Ease

Summary

  • From a historical standpoint, inflation, quality of labor, and cost of labor all remain elevated and account for a massive share of the most pressing issues facing small businesses.
  • Inflation has improved compared to last July when it was top of mind for 37% of small businesses, but it is still nowhere near a non-issue.
  • Another area to see a rise in firms reporting it as their biggest problem has been poor sales.

Inflation

In an earlier post, we mentioned the record-low reading in the percentage of small businesses perceiving now as a good time to expand. As for what these firms perceive to be their most pressing issues, inflation continues

NFIB small business - most important problems

NFIB - single most important problem

government requirement, red tape, taxes

single most important problem - poor sales

