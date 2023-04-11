S&P And Employment

Todd Sullivan
Summary

  • SP500 Net Non-Commercial Futures established a new weekly record for the length of time it has averaged (negative) -200 with last week’s number of -321.5, more than 9 months of intense pessimism by this market psychology indicator.
  • Market Psychology & Pricing Information Hierarchy is a schematic representation of how markets work.
  • Most investors have shorter perspectives and need to be reminded of past instances where fundamentals like employment eventually emerged as the driver of equity prices.

SP500 Net Non-Commercial Futures established a new weekly record for the length of time it has averaged (negative) -200 with last week’s number of -321.5, more than 9 months of intense pessimism by this market psychology indicator. At the same time, the Household Survey

House and Establishment Surveys vs Self-Employed, SP500 Net Non-Commercials Futures vs T-Bill Rate, SP500 vs Household Survey (Employment)

Market Psychology and Pricing Information Hierarchy

SP500 vs Household Survey (Employment)

Todd Sullivan
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners.

