DavidLeshem

It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio. Of course, as many dividend investors know, end of quarter months are always the most fun to report as they tend to be the largest payers of dividends.

By now, we are all used to the market's wild upswings and down. Banks failing left and right. The system is clearly broken, and has been for a while; however, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days). As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt, payout ratios and these days cash on hand). Keep in mind these days there are no shortages of accidental high yielding stocks but look at real cash on hand when viewing balance sheets. With that being said, let’s take a look at my March 2023 dividend totals.

Date Symbol Description Amount 03/01/2023 GWW W.W. GRAINGER INC $24.19 03/01/2023 AFL AFLAC INC $163.32 03/02/2023 ADM ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN $84.00 03/03/2023 PFE PFIZER INC $25.27 03/06/2023 SO SOUTHERN CO $116.26 03/07/2023 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON $88.22 03/08/2023 AMGN AMGEN INC. $4.33 03/09/2023 MSFT MICROSOFT CORP $11.33 03/10/2023 EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO $43.40 03/10/2023 YUM YUM BRANDS INC $35.88 03/13/2023 EMBC EMBECTA CORP $0.60 03/13/2023 MMM 3M CO $39.40 03/13/2023 LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDS $78.51 03/15/2023 ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON $67.75 03/15/2023 MCD MCDONALD'S CORP $50.77 03/15/2023 DOV DOVER CORP $23.34 03/17/2023 VTRS VIATRIS INC $9.87 03/20/2023 KTB KONTOOR BRANDS INC $3.84 03/21/2023 VFC VF CORP $23.53 03/21/2023 UL UNILEVER PLC $9.21 03/30/2023 TROW T ROWE PRICE GROUP $6.16 03/30/2023 GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC $58.09 03/31/2023 PEP PEPSICO INC $40.57 03/31/2023 AVGO BROADCOM INC $23.66 03/31/2023 KHC KRAFT HEINZ CO $79.95 03/31/2023 ALLE ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD $12.60 03/31/2023 BDX BECTON DICKINSON&CO $21.00 03/31/2023 TT TRANE TECHNOLOGIES $66.75 03/31/2023 BP BP PLC $682.01 Total: $1,893.81 Click to enlarge

Four figures in a month is a win in my book. Earning $1,893.81 represents 12.6% year over year increase in passive income.

The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don’t lie. It’s real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever growing passive income stream and with one rocky quarter under our belts let us hope that we’ll experience minimal to no dividend cuts going forward.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your March dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.