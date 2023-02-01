Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

It was a short week as the markets were closed on Friday. Volatility was limited as the S&P 500 closed down 0.20% and the Nasdaq closed down -0.75%. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio reached a new milestone, as the annual projected dividend income surpassed $900. There have been comments about performance, and I suggest reading the content in italics as it addresses my investment methodology for this series. I am quite pleased with how this portfolio is performing, and every aspect has been documented week after week. Soon enough, the next big milestones will occur from generating $1,000 in projected annual income and allocating $15,000 to this portfolio.

After 110 weeks and $11,000 allocated, the balance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is $10,946.92. The account is down -$53.08 or -0.48% on invested capital. In the first week of April, I collected $17.27 in dividend income bringing 2023's total dividend income generated to $222.25. Week 110 was reader suggestion week, and I added a new position to the portfolio. FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) was suggested a while back and had been sitting on the watchlist for months. In week 110, FSK was finally added to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I was able to pick up 5 shares of FSK and had a few bucks left over, so I added 1 share of Rithm Capital Corp (RITM). In week 110, my projected annual dividend income increased by $15.63 or 1.76% to $903.23, which is a forward yield of 8.25%.

I allocate capital toward big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of my retirement accounts. These are not my only investments, but I did open a separate account, so I could easily track and document this series. I intentionally created broad diversification throughout the Dividend Harvesting portfolio so I could benefit from sector rotations and mitigate my downside risk. Investors who are too exposed to growth companies or large-cap tech have gotten crushed as the investment landscape changes. On the growth and tech side of my investments, I'm feeling the pain as some of my favorite companies, including Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), have been taken to the woodshed.

I'm going to address a question that continues to surface. I'm not trying to beat the market with this portfolio. I love index funds and am invested in several index funds. I love dividend investing due to the stream of cash flow it generates. I don't want 100% of my assets outside of real estate tied to an S&P index fund. I have created a personal investment strategy that works to achieve my investment goals, and having a stream of income generated from dividends is part of my investment strategy. Low-cost index funds are one of the best investments anyone can make in my opinion, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is not meant to be a substitute for an index fund. I have read many questions about dividend investing and wanted to start a portfolio from the ground up and document its progress to disprove many misconceptions, including that you need a large amount of seed capital to make dividend investing work for you.

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run.

Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

A historical recap of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's investment principles

Investment Objectives

Income generation

Downside mitigation through diversification

Capital appreciation

Below are the fundamental rules I have put in place for this Portfolio:

Allocate $100 weekly to this Portfolio

Only invest in dividend-producing investments

No position can exceed 5% of the Portfolio

No sector can exceed 20% of the Portfolio

All dividends and distributions are to be reinvested

Below is a chart that extends from week 1 through the current week to illustrate the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's Progression

Blue line is my initial investment $100 in week 1, $1,000 in week 10, etc.

Red line is the account value at the end of each week

Yellow line is the annual dividend income the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was projected to generate after that week's investments and dividends reinvested

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $257.07 (28.46%)

ETFs $232.61 (25.75%)

REITs $177.77 (19.68%)

CEFs $163.72 (18.13%)

BDCs $72.06 (7.98%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $490.76 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 13 of 2023, I collected $17.27 in dividends, and in 2023 I generated $222.25 in dividend income. YTD I have generated 45.29% of my 2022 dividend income from 176 dividends which is 33.02% of the dividends generated throughout 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested.

March is over, and it was a record month of dividend income, generating $78.88. YoY March's dividend income has increased by $45.58 or 136.88%. Looking at the graph below, the YoY increase in dividend income has been drastic. I am looking forward to seeing what April brings, as it will be the first month with 3 years of data.

I found a tool that can track and visualize my monthly and weekly dividend income. I plan on showing this graph rather than the full year as it's a better visualization than what I had created. In week 110, I added FSK, which brought my annual dividend total to 648 individual dividends. Over the next several months soon of these monthly amounts may exceed $100 in dividends, which will be an interesting milestone to accomplish.

The Dividend Tracker

The goal of generating enough income from the dividends to purchase an additional share per year has been the never-ending project of this portfolio. There are now 19 positions generating an additional share per year. I am continuously working on getting more positions over the 100% threshold. I think I can finish 2023 with at least 25-30 positions generating a share per year from their dividends. By summer, I would like to have Verizon (VZ), Enbridge (ENB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), AT&T (T), FSK, Altria (MO), and SL Green (SLG) all generating at least 1 share annually from their dividends.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Many of the readers have asked if I could break down the individual positions within these sectors. I created pie charts for each individual sector and have illustrated how much each position represents of that sector of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Since I only have one position in Food & Staple Retailing and Industrials, I did not make a chart for those. 3M (MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) represent 100% of those sectors. The charts will follow the normal portfolio total I have constructed. Please keep the ideas coming, as I am happy to add as much detail to this series as I can.

ETFs are starting to get closer to the 20% threshold, but in week 110, ETFs still remained the largest section of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's composition. Individual equities make up 41.66% of the portfolio and generate 28.46% of the dividend income, while exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), business development companies ("BDCs"), and exchange-traded notes ("ETNs") represent 58.34% of the portfolio and generate 71.54% of the dividend income.

I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. This is the first time I have exceeded 20% in a single sector of the portfolio. I will be allocating capital away from ETFs for a while to get this sector under 20%.

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio ETFs $2,316.63 $10,946.92 21.16% REIT $1,871.04 $10,946.92 17.09% Closed End Funds $1,548.98 $10,946.92 14.15% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $1,193.88 $10,946.92 10.91% Financials $737.40 $10,946.92 6.74% Communication Services $733.39 $10,946.92 6.70% BDC $645.62 $10,946.92 5.90% Consumer Staples $564.31 $10,946.92 5.15% Utility $305.97 $10,946.92 2.80% Technology $255.17 $10,946.92 2.33% Pharmaceuticals $242.82 $10,946.92 2.22% Food & Staple Retailing $218.51 $10,946.92 2.00% Industrials $209.21 $10,946.92 1.91% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $99.91 $10,946.92 0.91% Cash $3.41 $10,946.92 0.03% Click to enlarge

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and VZ continue to decline, but I am still not adding to VZ even though I want to. I am going to try and refrain from adding to VZ for a few weeks, as I would really like to see it get back down to around 4% of the portfolio.

Week 110 Additions

In week 110, I added FS KKR Capital Corp to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and added a share to Rithm Capital Corp.

FS KKR Capital Corp

FSK has been on the watchlist for too long, and there have been repeated comments to beef up the BDC section. FSK is very interesting as it generates a 14.39% yield, and is trading for a -25.43% discount to NAV. Ares Capital (ARCC) is the largest BDC and has generated $1.09 billion in net investment income (NII) and has a market cap of $9.82 billion, placing its price to NII at 9x. FSK generated $883 million of NII in 2022, and has a market cap of $5.22 billion, placing its price to NII at 5.91x. FSK is trading at an attractive valuation, and I felt now was a great time to add it to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Rithm Capital Corp

I had $11 or so left over in cash and decided to dollar cost average into RITM

Week 111 gameplan

I keep going back and forth on what I would like to do. REITs have been selling off, so I wanted to add another share of SLG and Starwood Property Trust (STWD). I was also thinking about adding to some of the PIMCO CEFs, and maybe a share of MO. We will see what occurs.

Conclusion

Time really does fly, and I can't believe 110 weeks have passed by. I really hope that this series shows that it doesn't matter how much you're able to invest and that you don't need a tremendous amount of capital to make your money work for you. It doesn't matter if it's $10 a week that's being invested in an S&P index fund or building a portfolio of equities. Over time, you can amass a significant amount of money, and by building a continuous investment into your budget, the combination of time in the market and additional contributions can turn into something spectacular. Please leave all your comments and questions below, as I will try to respond to as many as I can.