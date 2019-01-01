Douglas Dynamics: A Strong Snow Plowing Manufacturing Company

Apr. 12, 2023 1:13 AM ETDouglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW)
DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
29 Followers

Summary

  • Douglas Dynamics' revenue should benefit from pricing actions, healthy backlog levels, new product development, and aging truck and equipment.
  • The margins should benefit from cost-reduction initiatives and pricing actions.
  • I have a buy rating on PLOW stock.

Snow plow Colorado Highway USA

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The company has two operating segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment offers snowplows

revenue chart

Revenue chart (Created by DzD Analysis using data from PLOW)

margins chart

Gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margin chart (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from PLOW)

dcf valuation

DCF Valuation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
29 Followers
I'm a mechanical engineering graduate turned equity research analyst, specializing in companies in the industrial sector. With my technical background and experience in financial analysis, I offer a unique perspective on investment opportunities in this space. My passion for the stock market has led me to pursue the CFA designation, and I am committed to continuing my education and staying up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the industry. Do follow me to support my work.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.