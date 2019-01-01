THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The company has two operating segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment offers snowplows and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks, and the Work Truck Solutions segment offers trucks and vehicle upfits where it attaches racking and storage solutions to vehicle chassis.

The revenue in 2023 should continue to benefit from the pricing actions taken over the last few quarters as well as an additional pricing hike in 2023. Moreover, the company has a healthy order backlog, which should support revenue growth in 2023. Furthermore, the company's bottom line is expected to benefit from its cost reduction initiatives, such as managing discretionary spending and reducing labor costs by halting new hiring. Despite its strong fundamentals, PLOW stock is currently trading at a significant discount to its historical levels, making it an attractive opportunity for investors.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Revenue chart (Created by DzD Analysis using data from PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics’ revenue has increased to $616.1 million in 2022, which is above the pre-covid levels due to pricing actions and increased volume in both segments. The revenue in the Work Truck Attachments segment grew by 17% Y/Y to $382.3 mn due to increased pricing and strong preseason orders. Despite below-average snowfall in March 2022, i.e., 14% below the ten-year average, the preseason order was high as the dealers were trying to get ahead of any potential supply chain issues. The net sales in the Work Truck Solutions segment increased by 8% Y/Y to $233.8 mn due to increased price realization and stable chassis supply for Class 7 and Class 8 trucks, partially offset by component shortages leading to a volume decline. The backlog at the end of 2022 was $368.7 million, compared to $315.4 million in 2021, with approximately 95% of the backlog in the Work Truck Solutions segment.

Looking ahead to 2023, I believe the revenue should continue to benefit from the pricing actions. The company plans to take a single-digit price hike in 2023, which could be adjusted upward or downward based on inflationary conditions. The revenue in the Work Truck Attachments segment should benefit from the pricing actions and new product developments, partially offset by lower volumes. In 2023, the company plans to introduce new models of its pusher plow, which was launched last year. The segment’s volume primarily depends on snowfall rather than general economic activity, and the snowfall in the company’s core markets along the East Coast is significantly below average. New York City usually gets its first snowfall in mid-December, however, it had to wait until the 1st of February this season, breaking a 50-year record. The conditions were similar in Philadelphia. However, it has been the snowiest winter in the Twin Cities, and some of the company’s secondary markets, such as Buffalo, Denver, and Salt Lake City, are seeing significant snowfall this winter. Overall, the snowfall in 2023 is expected to be below average. The dealer inventory levels are currently high, which will impact the preseason ordering for the company’s products, which will start in mid-2023.

In the Work Truck Solutions segment, I believe sales should be driven by pricing actions, healthy backlog levels, aging trucks and equipment, and new product development, partially offset by weak economic activity. The company is expanding its DynaPro dump body product line in 2023. Overall, I believe the company’s revenue growth in 2023 should be driven by several factors, including pricing actions, healthy backlog levels, new product development, and aging trucks and equipment.

Profitability

Gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margin chart (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from PLOW)

The gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin have been on the decline since 2019 due to lower sales volume in 2020, significant labor, material, and freight inflation, and constrained chassis and component supplies. Further, the increased preseason orders in 2022 led to high labor overtime and outsourcing costs.

Looking ahead to 2023, the company’s cost reduction initiatives and pricing actions should benefit the margins. The cost-reducing initiatives include managing discretionary spending and exiting labor costs by waiting on hiring. Additionally, the lower-margin projects in Work Truck Solutions’ backlog are expected to be completed by mid-2023, which should benefit margins in 2023. Overall, I am optimistic about the company’s profitability improvement prospects in 2023.

Valuation

DCF Valuation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

In my DCF calculations, I am assuming revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits in 2023 given the healthy order backlog, pricing actions, new product development, and aging trucks and equipment. Beyond 2023, I have assumed growth to be in the mid- to high-single digits, with a terminal growth rate in the low single digits. The operating margins should improve as the company reduces its discretionary spending and manages its labor expenses. I used a discount rate of 6.94% by using the cost of equity of 7.67% and arrived at a fair value of $45.09 for PLOW.

Using the relative valuation method, the stock is currently trading at 13.89x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $2.16 and FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $2.53, which is at a significant discount to its five-year average forward P/E of 22.99x. Based on 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $99.85 and an enterprise value of $876.7 million, the forward EV/EBITDA is 8.78x, which is significantly below the five-year average of 13.11x. Hence, I believe the stock is undervalued.

Risks

The company faces the risk of lower preseason orders in 2023 due to higher inventory levels at its customers and below average snowfall in 2022. This should impact the company's order book.

If the inflationary cost pressure and the supply chain constraints for truck chassis continues in 2023, the company's bottom line should be below my expectations.

Conclusion

In summary, I have a buy rating on the company given the attractive revenue and margin growth prospects and cheap valuations. Even though the preseason orders for the company are expected to be low in 2023, I am positive that the company should be able to grow its revenue through pricing actions and healthy backlog levels, while the cost reduction initiatives should improve the bottom line.