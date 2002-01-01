Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

In my last few articles, I constantly rated General Mills (NYSE:GIS) as a “Hold”- mostly because I didn’t see it as an extreme bargain and nor clearly trading below its intrinsic value. However, I saw General Mills as a good pick for a recession. And I must admit I am surprised how well General Mills performed since I bought it about two years ago. I saw General Mills as a good pick due to its limited downside risk and not because of its huge upside potential. I assumed General Mills would perform stable while many other stocks are facing severe downside risk.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the past performance, we see several sectors declining steeply – the latest victim has been the banking sector. But General Mills did not only outperform because other sectors declined steeply – the performance of General Mills was great not only in relative terms but also in absolute terms. Since March 2022 when my previous article was published, General Mills’ total return was almost 40% and for a little more than a year this is a great performance. And since July 2021, General Mills had a total return of 50%.

Recession-Resilient and Pricing Power

So far, it still seems like the recession is ahead of us (or might have just started) and therefore the reasoning to buy General Mills is still valid. General Mills is selling mostly essential everyday products, which will also be purchased during a recession.

And as I have already argued in a previous article, General Mills has pricing power (the company has demonstrated this in the last few quarters). Despite high inflation rates, General Mills was able to improve its bottom line. In my last article I wrote:

Other contributors and analysts are seeing General Mills as a company with little or no pricing power, but in my opinion the picture is different. General Mills has pricing power and should therefore be able to offset inflation. One strong hint for the company's pricing power is the stable gross margin. Of course, there are single quarters with a lower gross margin, but over time the gross margin is pretty stable around 35%. General Mills has several well-known brands and companies are usually able to increase prices slightly above inflation for these branded products without losing customers. And it is also a good sign, that General Mills is holding or growing market shares in key categories and markets - another strong sign for a stable business with pricing power.

Quarterly Results

When looking at third quarter results, General Mills is continuing to report rather high growth rates (at least high for a business like General Mills) and is underscoring its ability to withstand inflationary pressures. In the third quarter, net sales increased from $4,538 million in Q3/22 to $5,126 million in Q3/23 – resulting in 13.0% year-over-year growth. However, operating profit declined from $815 million in the previous quarter to $730 million this quarter – a decline of 10.4% YoY. And finally, diluted earnings per share declined 14.8% YoY from $1.08 in Q3/22 to $0.92 this quarter. However, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased from $0.84 in the same quarter last year to $0.97 this quarter.

General Mills Q3/23 Presentation

And when looking at the year-to-date results, the picture is similar. While net sales increased 6.8% YoY from $14,102 million in Q3/22 to $15,064 million in Q3/23, operating profit also increased from $2,460 million in the same quarter last year to $2,616 million this quarter – resulting in 6.3% YoY growth. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased 6.8% from $3.07 to $3.28.

General Mills Q3/23 Presentation

General Mills also raised its guidance for fiscal 2023 and is now expecting organic net sales to increase between 10% and 11% and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to grow between 8% and 9% compared to 2022.

Long-term Targets

General Mills has long-term growth targets of organic net sales growing between 2% and 3% annually and due to margin expansion adjusted earnings per share are expected to grow in the mid-to-high single digits. Free cash flow conversion rate is also expected to be 95% or high in the years to come.

General Mills CAGNY 2023 Presentation

Growing sales by 2% to 3% seems like a realistic target for General Mills although revenue grew only with a CAGR of 1.32% in the last ten years. However, the 3-year and 5-year revenue growth CAGR was around 4% right now. And especially, Blue Buffalo will continue to contribute to growth. In the years since the acquisition, sales increased from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $2.3 billion in 2022 resulting in a CAGR of 15%. At the same time, household penetration for Blue Buffalo also increased from about 8% in 2017 to 18% in 2022.

General Mills CAGNY 2023 Presentation

And we can expect the sales for Blue Buffalo to continue growing as the U.S. pet population will most likely continue to grow about 1-2% (the COVID-19 years were clear outliers). Not only did the U.S. pet food market grow with a CAGR of 4.5% in the last five years, different studies are expecting growth rates between 4.9% (GrandViewResearch) or even 8% (Morgan Stanley) until 2030. Aside from Blue Buffalo, General Mills’ other brands will also continue to grow with a solid pace.

A major contributor to bottom line growth should be improved margins in the coming years. But especially for gross and operating margin, I would not bet on margin improvement in the coming years. In the past, gross margin as well as operating margin have been stable (which is certainly a good sign for a stable, well-run business). When looking at one margin that clearly improved it was net profit margin, which doubled from its low of only 7% in 2015 to about 14% right now. And with General Mills having to pay about $386 million in interest annually right now, I see room for improvement by lowering the interest payments. Of course, this is presupposing General Mills not taking on new debt or restructuring in some way as the interest rates will now be most likely higher.

Data by YCharts

And while I don’t see much room for margin improvement in the coming years, assuming margin improvement contributing about 1% annual growth to the bottom line is realistic.

Finally, share buybacks will also contribute to growth in the years to come. During the last ten years, General Mills decreased the number of outstanding shares by about 10% and we can assume share buybacks to continue. It has to spend about $500 million with current stock prices to reduce shares about 1% About $1.3 billion in dividend payments from $2.7 billion in free cash flow would leave room to spend even $1 billion on share buybacks and repurchase about 2% of outstanding shares annually.

Data by YCharts

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Right now, General Mills is trading for 18.5 times earnings as well as 20.3 times free cash flow. And although this is about twice the valuation multiples General Mills was trading for during its lows in 2018, the valuation multiples can be seen more or less in line with the 10-year average valuation multiples. While the 10-year price-earnings ratio is 18.80, the 10-year average P/FCF ratio was 16.03.

Data by YCharts

This should make us see General Mills as a hold once again. And when calculating an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation, we also reach the conclusion that General Mills is fairly valued right now. As basis we can either take the free cash flow of the last four quarters (which was $2,546 million) or the free cash flow of fiscal 2022 (which was $2,747 million). Let’s be optimistic and take the higher number as basis.

In my last article I assumed 5% growth and I would argue once again that we can assume 5% growth (about 2-3% top line growth and at least about 1% growth due to margin improvement and at least 1% due to share buybacks). Additionally, we calculate with 599 million diluted outstanding shares and – as always – a 10% discount rate. This will lead to an intrinsic value of $91.72 for General Mills and the stock is fairly valued right now (or slightly undervalued).

Of course, we can also make the case for slightly higher growth rates – 6% for example. When looking at past growth rates, 6% growth is in line with growth rates of the last few decades.

Since 2012 Since 2002 Since 1992 EPS CAGR 6.52% 9.81% 6.09% Click to enlarge

And of course, General Mills is also expecting mid-to-high single digit growth rates and 6% growth can certainly be seen within that range (even 7% growth can be described as mid-to-high single digit). When calculating with 6% growth instead of 5% (all other assumptions being similar) we get an intrinsic value of $114.65 and can make the case for General Mills still being undervalued (and maybe even a bargain).

Conclusion

I don’t see huge upside potential at this point for General Mills, but maybe the stock is surprising me once again. However, if the stock should gain in value in the coming months, it would be most likely by increasing valuation multiples as the fundamental business will not justify the stock growing 10% or 20% within the next few months.

And over the long run, General Mills did not really outperform the S&P 500, but both are rather performing hand-in-hand. The way to make money with a company like General Mills is therefore by buying the dips when the stock is undervalued as it was the case in 2019 (I also missed out) and then profit especially from increasing valuation multiples in combination with fundamental growth.

And although General Mills might still be trading below its intrinsic value, the stock is also facing the risk of a declining stock price. Especially as General Mills is trading very close to its all-time high, we could see the stock easily decline 10% or 20% as it gets drawn down with the overall market. And over the coming quarters and months the market is at a high risk of steeply declining stock prices.

Data by YCharts

I thought about selling General Mills, but I think I will hold on to the stock for now.