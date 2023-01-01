Global Inflation Pressures Moderate But Remain Elevated Thanks To Higher Service Sector Prices

Apr. 12, 2023 2:39 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, EWA, FLAU, EWP, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWI, FLIY, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, EWQ, FLFR, EWG, FGM, DAX, EWGS, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, FLGR, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • Global inflationary pressures continued to moderate in March, though remained elevated by historical standards.
  • Looking at what's reportedly driving selling prices higher, the most striking development in recent months is the extent to which energy-driven price hikes have become far less widely reported.
  • Demand growth remains sluggish, notably in manufacturing, and the impact of higher interest rates appears to have yet to be fully felt, meaning demand-side factors could limit the extent to which companies can push through higher prices to customers.

Online business trade with mobile app using ticker bid - offer before fundamental analysis and financial graph in stockmarket forex cryptocurrency and commodity abstract background

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Global inflationary pressures continued to moderate in March, though remained elevated by historical standards. Stubbornly elevated inflation rates remain largely driven by labour and raw material costs, albeit with pressures from both having moderated considerably over the past

Global PMI input prices vs. CPI inflation

Global prices - JPMorgan Global PMI

Global PMI inflation indices

S&P Global PMI: drivers of higher selling prices

Global prices charged - Composite PMI Prices Charged Index

Composite PMI, prices charged (manufacturing and services)

Manufacturing PMI, prices charged

Manufacturing PMI, prices charged

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.75K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.