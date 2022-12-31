How Will The Banking Crisis Reshape Financial Credit?

Summary

  • Banks’ stock and bond prices were battered by the crisis that overtook US regional banks Silicon Valley Bank  and Signature Bank and Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse.
  • We believe that the underlying causes of these failures were idiosyncratic rather than systemic.
  • For now, bank bondholder sentiment remains very negative - particularly for investors in "Additional Tier 1” bonds (AT1s).

shattered broken piggy bank with coins on rustic wooden table

Christian Horz

By Vivek Bommi, CFA and Steve Hussey

Banks’ stock and bond prices were battered by the crisis that overtook US regional banks Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank (SB) and Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse (

Crisis Highlights Disparities Between Banks

European Banks’ Financial Strength Is at Cyclical Highs

Financial Credit Spreads Have Widened

AT1s Yield More than Bank Equity

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

