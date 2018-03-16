Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Q1 2023 1 Year 3 Year Inception† Leaven Partners, LP* 1.6% -1.0% 47.5% 21.2% S&P 500 (SPXTR) 7.5% -9.2% 64.1% 62.4% MSCI EAFE (EFA) 8.9% -1.9% 44.0% 17.5% Vanguard Total World (VT) 7.1% -8.4% 54.1% 35.4% Click to enlarge

*Leaven Partners, LP are time-weighted gross cumulative returns (unaudited) provided by our prime broker, Interactive Brokers. Performance data, (net of all fees and expenses), for each partner, is provided by Liccar Fund Services. †Trading began on March 16, 2018. Click to enlarge

Investment Structure: Michigan LP Management Fee: 0% Performance Fee: 25% over 6% hurdle High Water Mark: Yes Initial Lockup Period: 3-year Minimum Investment: $50,000 Auditor: Summit LLC Prime Broker: Interactive Brokers, LLC Custodian: Interactive Brokers, LLC Fund Administrator: Liccar Fund Services Legal Counsel: Cott Law Group, PC Click to enlarge

Dear Partners,

In the first quarter of 2023, fund assets appreciated by 1.6%. On a rolling one-year period, the fund is down -1.0% compared to the S&P 500 return of -9.2%.

Since our annual meeting, held recently in March, our core holdings and hedged positions Investment Terms and Service Providers traded lower, resulting in lower gross year-to-date returns, than previously reported. This was, in part, due to the recent market volatility created by the regional banks, most notably the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which caused a spike in fears of possible unknown systemic risks and market contagion. In the short term, much of this fear was eased by the rapid response of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Treasury to backstop (insure) deposits, over the previously FDIC-insured level of $250,000, at many of these troubled banks, and to create a new “Bank Term Funding Program”, designed to offer short-term loans, at generous terms, to troubled banks that have mismanaged their interest rate risk or duration risk. [1]

As this recent market phenomenon relates to the short-term performance of the fund, our core holdings, in general, traded lower on the initial bad news and were slow to recover on the good news.[2] Conversely, our hedge positions increased in value initially but traded lower as the calming news pushed the markets higher to end the month and quarter up considerably.

However, short-term movements in the market and the fund are quite noisy, which is why I report to you quarterly[3]—not weekly or monthly. The strategy of the fund capitalizes on inefficiencies in the market that are exploited on a long-term time horizon—not on short-term market movements. Although getting timely information may be soothing on the nerves, it distorts one’s perspective on properly evaluating the strategy. Like a bank that has mismanaged its short-term obligations with its long-term assets, evaluating a long-term focused strategy on short-term performance, akin to what bankers might call an “asset-liability mismatch” (duration gap), results in faulty conclusions. It is much better to evaluate fund performance on a 1-year and 3-year period— (a 3year period is best)[4].

During the quarter, I sold out of positions, resulting in long-term gains, in Nisso Pronity, Nippon Shindo, Hagiwara Electric (OTCPK:HGWEF), and Newpark Resources (NR), which contributed to overall fund performance in the quarter of 0.05%, 0.09%, 0.68%, and -0.01%, respectively. I sold these securities due to the convergence of market price relative to my calculation of intrinsic value and to my desire to redeploy capital into more attractively priced securities.

Our only sizable addition in the quarter was a position established in Kato Works[5], a maker of heavy construction equipment, which is up 31% from our average purchase price of ¥789 and contributed 0.65% to overall fund performance. I continue to hold Kato Works in our portfolio as it trades well below its intrinsic value of ¥2,000 per share.

In my opinion, Japan continues to be a fertile hunting ground for value investors. As I’ve written in previous letters, they are very cheap on an absolute basis. For years, Japan has struggled to gain interest from overseas investors. There are signs, however, that suggest that may be beginning to change.

When thinking about the value offered in Japan today, a simple measure to ascertain value is comparing the market value of companies to the value of their equity on the books. More than 40% of Japanese blue chips, including Toyota Motor (TM), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and Softbank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY), have ratios below 1, meaning investors believe the company is worth less than its book value. Compare this to Europe, where around 20% of blue chips trade below 1, and less than 10% in the U.S.[6] Investors are voting with their pocketbooks and the consensus is clear: Japanese companies are inferior to their European and American counterparts and are thus not as valuable.

As a value investor, buying cheap and waiting is a perfectly justifiable strategy. It simply works over the long term. However, it works even better when that value strategy is combined with buying the highest quality stocks available.

One way to find quality companies is to use return on invested capital (ROIC) as a proxy for high quality and low-quality businesses. In short, a company creates value when the present value of the cash flows from its investments is more than the cost of the investments. ROIC, or operating profit divided by invested capital, is used to parse out who is using their capital efficiently and who is not.

Source: Jefferies

Over the years, Japanese companies have made significant strides in improving their operational efficiencies, or ROIC. And the results are a bit surprising. The median ROIC for Japanese blue chips is the same as in the U.S. and is slightly higher than in Europe.[7]

For decades, Japan has been known for being bad capital allocators and the sub-par ROIC metrics bear that out. That narrative has become embedded in the investor psyche—and for good reason. But since 2015, things have materially improved, and the data suggests they have become just as efficient in capital allocation as the rest of the developed world. Which begs the question: are Japanese companies inferior to their European and American counterparts? And if not, why do they trade at such a large discount?

For now, investors have voted that Japan remains inferior and therefore should trade at depressed multiples. The data suggests otherwise, but narratives die slowly.

Underfoot, progress continues to be made as, just recently, the Tokyo Stock Exchange sent a memo to the approximately 3,300 companies listed on their exchange that those companies trading below a book value of 1 should formally present in writing, (updated annually), actions the company expects to take to improve capital allocation and thereby lift their share prices.[8] Foreign investors have taken note. The U.S.-based hedge fund, Citadel, with $54 billion in assets, recently announced plans to reopen its Tokyo office later this year, after having closed shop in Japan in 2008.[9]

Although investing in the Japanese blue chips should prove to be profitable, our niche strategy of focusing on the smaller-sized companies in Japan provides an ever-greater disparity between price and value. I believe we are very well positioned in our core holdings.

In Closing

I’d like to thank you again for your time at this year’s annual meeting. We had a great turnout, and our conversation was richly rewarding for me.

I am grateful for your participation in Leaven Partners, and that you have entrusted me to manage your assets. I look forward to reporting to you at our next quarter-end.

In the meantime, if there is anything I can do for you, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Brent Jackson, CFA

DISCLAIMER The information contained herein regarding Leaven Partners, LP (the “Fund”) is confidential and proprietary and is intended only for use by the recipient. The information and opinions expressed herein are as of the date appearing in this material only, are not complete, are subject to change without prior notice, and do not contain material information regarding the Fund, including specific information relating to an investment in the Fund and related important risk disclosures. This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy any interests in the Fund. If any offer is made, it shall be pursuant to a definitive Private Offering Memorandum prepared by or on behalf of the Fund which contains detailed information concerning the investment terms and the risks, fees and expenses associated with an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is speculative and may involve substantial investment and other risks. Such risks may include, without limitation, risk of adverse or unanticipated market developments, risk of counterparty or issuer default, and risk of illiquidity. The performance results of the Fund can be volatile. No representation is made that the General Partner’s or the Fund’s risk management process or investment objectives will or are likely to be achieved or successful or that the Fund or any investment will make any profit or will not sustain losses. As with any hedge fund, the past performance of the Fund is no indication of future results. Actual returns for each investor in the Fund may differ due to the timing of investments. Performance information contained herein has not yet been independently audited or verified. While the data contained herein has been prepared from information that Jackson Capital Management GP, LLC, the general partner of the Fund (the “General Partner”), believes to be reliable, the General Partner does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of such information. [1] If you’re wondering why bank regulations, (like the Dodd-Frank Act which was created to quell the risks associated with the financial crisis of 2008), didn’t catch this or prevent the second largest bank failure in U.S. history behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual, it’s because the regulatory control is centered around credit risk, or the possibility of loss due to a borrower’s defaulting on a loan or not meeting contractual obligations. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failed due to interest rate risk, which is risk associated with changes in interest rates. From a credit risk perspective, SVB was sound enough that there were not red flags. However, there is speculation that the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco was aware of the problems at SVB as early as 2019 but did nothing about it. (https://www.sfchronicle.com/california/article/silicon-valley-bank-collapsesan-francisco-fed-17859383.php) Why SVB did not hedge their interest rate risk is a whole other story and is a bit of a head scratcher. [2] If you’re wondering why our core holdings, which are based primarily in Japan, would trade off during what appears to be a mostly U.S. and European centric issue, I share your sentiment! It’s been my experience that the Japanese market can be described as: “shoot first, ask questions later”. Whether it’s because the Japanese stock market has been in a multi-decade doldrum is hard to say, but whatever the reason(s), the market there is very skittish: it trades quickly lower on short-term bad news and is sluggish to regain momentum. This was evident in the 4th quarter of 2018 when the U.S. market went through a quick drawdown due to “quantitative tightening” fears. Not to be left out of the party, the Japanese market fell dramatically too but then was slow to recover unlike the U.S. which saw a quick bounce back in the 1st quarter of 2019 after the FED “blinked”. Some say it’s due to Japan being an “exporting country” and is thus more tightly bound to the economics of foreign countries. Although they are the 4th largest exporter in the world, this narrative is a bit of a misnomer as Japan has transitioned, just like the United States, into a more service-oriented economy with a trade deficit. [3] My preference is semi-annual reporting, but I think that would be difficult for partners to stomach. [4] This is the rationale behind a 3-year lock in period for new partners. [5] Special thanks to Juan Matienzo, fund manager at Mercor Group, for contributing to research on this idea. [6] Tokyo bourse tells Toyota, SoftBank, others to lift capital efficiency - Nikkei Asia [7] Special thanks to Jamie Halse, at Platinum Asset Management, for passing the Jefferies research along. [8] Tokyo bourse tells Toyota, SoftBank, others to lift capital efficiency - Nikkei Asia [9] Ken Griffin’s Citadel to reopen Tokyo office this year | Financial Times (ft.com) Click to enlarge

