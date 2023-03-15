THD: Tourism Rebounding However Thai Equities Not Compelling As Exports Slow

Apr. 12, 2023 3:24 AM ETiShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)
Steve Green profile picture
Steve Green
181 Followers

Summary

  • Emerging Market stocks look cheap in general, although Thai stocks are not particularly cheap versus their historical valuation range.
  • Investors rationally are acknowledging the strong tourism rebound for Thailand. The country in recent years also has been relatively stable politically and doing ok keeping inflation in check.
  • The global economic backdrop is worrying however, Thai stocks could come under pressure as their exports slow.
  • If Thai stocks drift lower, the iShares MSCI Thailand ETF could be a good way to play a tourism rebound. For now, some other alternative emerging markets look more attractive.

Young woman traveler relaxing and enjoying at beautiful tropical white sand beach at Maya bay in Krabi, Thailand, Summer vacation and Travel concept

kitzcorner/iStock via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF overview and performance

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) has a reasonable enough management expense ratio, AUMs and liquidity to consider as a way to get exposure to Thai equities.

This ETF

Thailand ETF summary

THD factsheet December 31, 2022.

Thailand ETF performance

ishares.com, THD returns to March 31, 2023.

EM stock market valuations 2023

EM forward PE / US forward PE ratio (Bloomberg Jan 24, 2023)

EM stock market valuations 2023.

Average of trailing PE, forward PE & P/B ratios. Data as at Jan 31, 2023. (Schroders, Refinitiv Datastream, MSCI, IBES, Schroders Strategic Research Unit. )

Thailand ETF holdings 2023

THD factsheet December 31, 2022.

Thailand ETF sector exposures 2023

THD factsheet December 31, 2022.

This article was written by

Steve Green profile picture
Steve Green
181 Followers
Full time investor for a living, based in Australia with a keen interest in Listed Investment Companies (LICs) and Closed End Funds (CEFs). My investment style might be best described as deep value, contrarian, special situations and hunting for targets for activist investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.