As a growth investor, I always keep an eye on disruptive business sectors. Back in 2021, it was a no-brainer for me to evaluate the prospects for the space tourism sector as the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Sir Richard Branson made steady progress in making space tourism dreams a reality. Although I was excited about the private space companies that were making headlines in 2021, I was wary of investing in any of these companies as there was a lot of uncertainty about the future of these companies. At the time, I believed investors needed a reminder that a growing industry can still have a lot of companies that destroy shareholder wealth. If you look at the American automobile sector, only a few companies survived the 20th century although the industry grew in leaps and bounds. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) drew my attention as one of the few publicly listed space companies in 2021, but I thought a fundamental analysis of the company was no better than flipping a coin to decide the company’s future as expected returns lied at the two extremes when I analyzed the company in July 2021. Since then, SPCE stock has cratered amid the waning investor interest in space tourism.

After going under the radar for a while, Virgin Galactic made headlines recently, but not for the right reasons. Last week, Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), a subsidiary of Virgin Galactic until it was spun off in 2017, filed for bankruptcy, spooking SPCE investors. In this article, I will discuss how this bankruptcy will affect Virgin Galactic and the long-term outlook for the company.

Why Did Virgin Orbit File For Bankruptcy?

Virgin Orbit, which was spun off from Virgin Galactic in 2017, eventually became a public company in 2021 by merging with a blank-check company. The company operates as a space launch solutions provider for small satellites. The company’s mission is to lower the barriers to space exploration by offering economical launch solutions including rideshare satellite launches and civil spaceports. Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy filing may not come as a surprise to investors who have been following the company closely.

On March 30, a regulatory filing revealed that Virgin Orbit was slashing its workforce by 85% by laying off 675 employees across business divisions, which was more than enough reason to believe that the company was preparing for a painful bankruptcy filing. The company, in a filing with the SEC, revealed that this decision was taken “in light of the company’s inability to secure meaningful funding,” which highlights the liquidity challenges Virgin Orbit has been facing for some time. A few weeks earlier, the company had temporarily paused regular business operations to preserve cash. These liquidity issues are at the center of the company’s decision to file for bankruptcy as Virgin Orbit failed to bring any cash from its business operations, thereby having to rely on external financing to run the company.

Virgin Orbit entered the satellite launching market with the hopes of aggressively penetrating the small satellite segment but things did not go to plan because of intense competition in the industry. The company also failed to keep up pace with the demand, forcing its customers to look for alternative solutions. The company failed to raise the planned $400 million from its public listing as well, with the SPAC deal bringing just $230 million. This forced the company to look for new funding in a rising rate environment where investors were already looking down on high-growth tech companies with an unproven track record.

The failure of the Start Me Up mission in January dented the company’s reputation as a reliable satellite launching platform, but to be fair, Virgin Orbit has successfully sent 33 satellites into orbit using Cosmic Girl, a modified Boeing 747 which is used to launch satellites with the help of LauncherOne rocket. The successful launches of these satellites suggest the company’s novel technology is indeed worth the merit as a cost-effective solution for both government and private agencies. After filing for bankruptcy protection, Virgin Orbit is now searching for buyers to sell this technology and the company for a fair price. The company has received $31.6 million from Virgin Investments Limited in debtor-in-possession financing to remain a going concern until a sale is finalized.

The failure of Virgin Orbit is likely to wipe out substantial amounts of investor money, and Sir Richard Branson himself stands to lose as the company’s largest shareholder.

Will The Virgin Orbit Bankruptcy Impact Virgin Galactic Stock?

The bankruptcy announcement by Virgin Orbit sent Virgin Galactic stock lower last week, not surprisingly. As the bankruptcy process continues, SPCE stock will remain under pressure because of the close ties between the companies. From a financial impact perspective, it would be reasonable to expect Virgin Galactic to face some challenges in raising capital in the short term as institutional investors and the general investing public will be cautious of investing in the space economy because of Virgin Orbit’s failure. In the long run, however, Virgin Orbit’s failure is likely to have a minimal impact on Virgin Galactic as the company’s business does not rely on nor is tied to Virgin Orbit.

What Is The Long-Term Outlook?

The success of Virgin Galactic is closely tied to the expected commercialization of the space industry. The company has delayed the launch of commercial flights in light of regulatory hurdles and technological challenges but is finally getting ready to begin commercial services in the second quarter of this year. After successfully launching Sir Richard Branson into space, the company had to overcome an FAA investigation in 2021 but the company was cleared to launch flights in September 2021. However, Virgin Galactic delayed new flights to make necessary enhancements to its technology and vehicles.

The beginning of commercial services will almost certainly trigger a positive reaction from investors but before jumping on board based on this expectation, long-term-oriented investors need to evaluate the financial impact of this development.

In 2022, Virgin Galactic reported revenue of $2.3 million, and Wall Street analysts are expecting revenue to grow more than 400% this year to $11.94 million. This stellar growth has a lot to do with the start of commercial flights. After running the numbers, I believe it would be difficult for Virgin Galactic to meet analyst expectations although it is not impossible. The company currently charges $450,000 per flight. For simplicity, let’s leave out initial deposits from the equation. If the company’s VSS Unity completes 1 space flight every month starting in July (the company expects to send the first flight in Q2 but I wanted to be on the safe side), we are looking at 6 successful flights this year. VSS Unity can carry 8 people – 6 passengers and 2 pilots. Virgin Galactic can, therefore, take 36 passengers to space this year if everything goes according to the plan. At the current pricing level, we are looking at potential revenue of around $16.2 million. The consensus revenue estimate of around $12 million reflects the expected revenue from these planned flights but I believe expecting Virgin Galactic to complete 6 commercial flights this year – one every month starting in July – is a stretch as the company will come across new challenges when the commercialization phase begins. Even if everything goes according to the plan, the company will have to incur substantial safety costs to ensure passengers are provided with top-notch safety during the flight, spend a substantial amount of money on marketing, and aggressively hire new staff to smoothly run commercial flights.

The company ended 2022 with cash and short-term investments of $909 million after burning nearly $400 million for its business operations during the year. The current liquidity of the company coupled with the cash infusion expected from customer payments for flights will not be sufficient for Virgin Galactic to invest in the business to expand its horizons, and I believe the company will have to tap capital markets in the second half of 2023 to fund its investments. As illustrated below, Virgin Galactic’s share count has trended higher since 2020, and I believe a continuation of this trend is highly likely. Long-term-oriented investors, therefore, will have to deal with the risk of ownership dilution in the coming years in addition to bearing the brunt of an increasing debt pile.

With the space economy set to grow exponentially through 2030, Virgin Galactic certainly has ample room to grow. However, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the company’s future as Virgin Galactic is yet to successfully complete its first commercial flight. Investors can get a better picture of what the future holds for the company by the end of this year.

Is SPCE Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The space economy will continue to grow, and I do not doubt that. However, I believe it is still too early to predict whether Virgin Galactic will succeed with any degree of certainty. Investors with a high risk appetite may want to gamble by investing in SPCE before the planned first commercial flight but I do not feel comfortable taking on the risks associated with the company before I see any proof that commercialization will be a profitable endeavor in the foreseeable future.