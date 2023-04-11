Breakfast Commodities See A Slow Start To 2023

Apr. 12, 2023 2:40 AM ET
Summary

  • The S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll Breakfast (OJ 5% Capped) had a slow start to 2023, down 3.1% in Q1, after a solid 2022 performance of 14.12%.
  • The S&P GSCI Coffee was up 5.8% for the quarter, as rising temperatures in the tropics lead to lower crop yields in the coffee-growing regions around the world.
  • Compared to the headline benchmark S&P GSCI, breakfast commodities performed in a much less volatile manner over the last 20 years.

Croissant and coffee on kitchen countertop, against blurred interior

brizmaker/iStock via Getty Images

By Jim Wiederhold

The first quarter of 2023 was a slow start to the year for commodities in general. The S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll Breakfast (OJ 5% Capped) also had a slow start, down 3.1%, after a

S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll Breakfast (OJ 5 percent capped) component weights

Volatility of S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll Breakfast (OJ 5 percent capped) versus S&P GSCI

This article was written by

