Non-OPEC's December 2022 Oil Production Drops

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • December Non-OPEC oil production decreased by 317 kb/d to 50,784 kb/d. The largest decrease came from the US, 276 kb/d.
  • Output is expected to reach 52,569 kb/d in December 2024, which is 167 kb/d higher than the December 2019 peak of 52,402 kb/d.
  • From January 2023 to December 2024, oil production in Non-OPEC countries is expected to increase by 1,389 kb/d.

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics

Non-OPEC C+C production

Non-OPEC w/o US C+C production

World’s 10 largest Non-OPEC producers

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Brazil

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Canada

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - China

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Kazakhstan

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Mexico

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Norway

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Oman

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Qatar

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - Russia

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - UK

US C+C production

US, Texas, Permian weekly hz oil rig count

Frac spreads

Nymex WTI continuous front month

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - six small but relevant countries

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts - six small but relevant countries combined production

World Oil Production Ranked by Country

World Oil Production Projection

World C+C w/o US production

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Comments

