Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

For taking a total shareholder return view on Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), I believe one thing matters above all else; the oil prices. I will substantiate this claim in this article.

Previously, I held a negative view on oil prices, as I thought dampened demand and expanding supply would lead to a falling crude market. That was my world view 2 weeks ago.

But then as a late April Fools prank, OPEC+ made a fool of me and other oil bears by announcing a surprise production cut of 1.65 million barrels from May 2023. This has forced me to change my mind on Petrobras. I am revising my rating from a 'strong sell' to a 'hold'.

Why is it still a hold not a buy?

Personally, corporate governance and state-owned enterprise (SOE) ownership culture keeps me away. Although the business will benefit from oil prices, I recognize the value-destruction risks associated with poor capital allocation by an SOE.

Petrobras's stock moves with oil prices

PBR vs WTI Indexed Price Comparison (Yahoo Finance, Investing.com, Author's Analysis)

The chart above shows an indexed comparison of PBR and the West Texas Intermediate oil price (OILK) from 9th October 2000 to 10th April 2023. That's 5,780 data points. Due to the higher volatility of PBR, the correlation is harder to see visually, but you can still notice the directional correlations with the naked eye.

PBR - WTI Correlation Stats (Yahoo Finance, Investing.com, Author's Analysis)

The correlation coefficient between the two price series is moderately high at 0.73. Due to the large sample size, the p-value is virtually 0, which essentially suggests complete statistical significance. See this link for the calculation details. See this spreadsheet for the raw data (sourced from Yahoo Finance and Investing.com) and calculations to check my work.

Why does Petrobras' stock move with the oil prices?

Petrobras' O&G business makes up the majority (83%) of its overall EBITDA. Naturally, this commodity business' performance is closely tied to the movement of oil prices.

The thesis-changing O&G market dynamics

In January, my view on the demand dynamics of the O&G market was bearish as at that time, demand looked like it was weakening. Europe's winter was warmer than expected which reduced the incremental demand requirements for O&G-based fuel. China, the world's second largest economy, was disappointing the market's expectations in the demand recovery track. Even Saudi Arabia was cutting prices due to weak demand.

However, at the start of this month, OPEC+ announced surprise production cuts in the oil market, aiming to cut supply by 1.65 million barrels from next month. This has led to a 7.31% in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price since then. Petrobras has moved in tandem; rising 8.72% over the same time period.

This supply-side shock has led to a higher base for oil prices, thus invalidating my earlier 'strong sell' bias on Petrobras.

Will higher demand propel oil prices even further?

In my last article on Petrobras, a lot of interesting discussion has developed in the comments section. Recently, a fellow Seeking Alpha investor noted that oil prices have bounced around a lot but not yet broken $82.5/bbl:

WTI Crude Oil (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

An interesting view that the prices won't break out of the key resistance unless the market sees more demand was expressed.

I agree with this idea. However, I differ on the view that "China's manufacturing sector is not ramping up nearly as fast as predicted and thus China is not yet materially increasing oil demand."

In my last article on the K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK), I shared how the Caixin Manufacturing PMI numbers have rebounded back into expansion territory after being in contraction in January 2023. More importantly, the leading new order and new export order indicators both rose into expansionary territory. This paints a positive and growing demand outlook for China. I believe this is the key driver that will lead to continued strength in oil prices.

Changing my mind

In retrospect, I think I got too overconfident because after seeing my initial 'sell' view on Petrobras play out, I downgraded my view on the company to a 'strong sell' after it had already fallen 14%. The reason for the downgrade was a negative view of oil prices.

But now, given new, thesis invalidating information, I recently changed my bias on oil prices. And now, I am changing my mind on Petrobras, which has a statistically significant 0.73 correlation with oil prices due to the 83% EBITDA contribution from its upstream O&G business.

I am no longer bearish on Petrobras as I am revising my bias from a 'strong sell' to a neutral/hold. The reason for the neutral view is a personal one; I still have some qualms about the corporate governance and state-owned enterprise (SOE) ownership culture of the company. Although the business will benefit from oil prices, I recognize the value-destruction risks associated with poor capital allocation by an SOE. For investors with tolerance for these risks in their portfolio, I recognize that Petrobras may be a solid buy.