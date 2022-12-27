Robert Half: May Be Too Soon To Buy

Apr. 12, 2023 4:00 AM ETRobert Half International Inc. (RHI)
Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
117 Followers

Summary

  • RHI has pulled back almost 40% from all-time highs, likely in anticipation of a cyclical downturn in hiring.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt, has consistently raised the dividend since 2004, and continues to buy back shares at heavy clips.
  • Caution is still warranted though as the company is highly cyclical, and after the 2008 financial crisis, revenues did not recover back to 2008 levels until 2014.
  • Using conservative DCF estimates, I estimated the company is worth approximately $7.3 billion, indicating shares still trade at a slight premium to intrinsic value.

Asian male director is interviewing to recruit new employees

SunnyVMD

Executive Thesis and Overview:

Value investors might be drawn to Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) as it has a rock-solid balance sheet with no debt, high returns on capital, and shareholder friendly policy with most of its free cash flow

US unemplyment rate

BLS via Data Commons

RHI 2008 performance

TradingView

RHI DCF

RHI DCF (This Writer)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

