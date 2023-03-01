Apple: On The 'Bumpy' Road To Recovery

Summary

  • We remain hold-rated on Apple.
  • We expect Apple to be stuck on a bumpy road to recovery due to the macroeconomic slowdown but see positive signs of inventory corrections in PC and smartphone markets underway.
  • Apple’s PC shipments are down roughly 40% in 1Q23 - signaling a continued demand slump in 1H23.
  • We’re more constructive on Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in early June as the company is rumored to launch its mixed reality device.
  • Still, we see more near-term pain for the stock and recommend investors wait on the sidelines for a rebound in 2H23.

We continue to be hold-rated on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). We expect the company to be stuck on a bumpy road to recovery. We downgraded AAPL stock from a buy to a hold in mid-September

At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

