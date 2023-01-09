Apple: The Ecosystem And The Largest Subscription Company In The World

Apr. 12, 2023 4:18 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
353 Followers

Summary

  • As one of the most popular companies in the world, investors in Apple need to look behind the flux of contradicting news and analyses.
  • Behind the noise, lies Apple's unstoppable ecosystem business model, standing on the foundation of 2 billion active devices installed base which doubled in 7 years.
  • With App Store, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple TV, cloud, gaming, podcasts, and fitness, Apple has the highest number of paid subscribers in the world, at 935 million.
  • Apple is trading at what seems like a high multiple compared to its historical average. However, as services are now 20% of the company, I find the premium justified.
  • I rate Apple a Buy, with a fair value estimate of $179 per share, reflecting an 11.2% upside.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most popular companies in the world. As such, investors in the company are fluxed with contradicting news and analyses on a daily basis. Behind the noise, lies Apple's unstoppable ecosystem business model. As the largest

Chart
Data by YCharts

Column graph, number of devices

Created by the author based on management remarks in Apple's earning calls 2016-2022

Average revenue per device dot graph

Created and calculated by the author based on data from Apple's financial reports and earning calls

Market share line graph

Created by the author using data from IDC, Gartner, and Statista

Subscriber numbers, column graph

Created by the author based on management remarks in Apple's earning calls 2016-2022

Revenue by segment column graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Apple's financial reports (10-K)

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on data from Apple's financial reports and the author's projections

Cash returned column graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
353 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund in Israel. My goal is to conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.