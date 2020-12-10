Dmytro Aksonov

Investment Thesis

X4 Pharmaceuticals' primary drug, mavorixafor, achieved its primary and key secondary endpoint in a Phase 3 WHIM trial. The drug has breakthrough therapy designation & fast track designation for WHIM syndrome. It also garnered a rare pediatric designation for the same indication, which brings a coveted priority review voucher (~$100M value), upon drug approval. We expect FDA approval for WHIM in 2Q 2024. Company is also testing mavorixafor for chronic neutropenia, which showed excellent Phase 1b results. Company has cash reserves of ~$120M as of Dec 31, 2022. The current $100M market cap makes for a compelling investment as the share price is at an all-time low.

Company Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of diseases of the immune system, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options.

The lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, is a small molecule antagonist of the chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily, oral therapy. It is designed to increase levels of circulating neutrophils, lymphocytes, and monocytes to improve immune system function. Neutrophils, lymphocytes and monocles are all types of white blood cells. To the layperson, the drug is designed to improve the transfer of white blood cells from the bone marrow into the blood, where they can fight diseases and infections.

The company believes that successfully developing mavorixafor and providing a new therapeutic option to the estimated 50,000 individuals in the U.S. diagnosed with chronic neutropenic disorders, including WHIM syndrome, has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape, which is currently only served by injectable therapies often associated with treatment-limiting side effects.

Share Price History

The 5 year share price chart shows a frustrating ride for shareholders.

5 Year Price Chart (StockCharts)

However, this chart is not uncommon for biotechs starting their clinical trial journey.

The 18-month price chart below doesn’t look much better.

18-month Share Price Chart (StockCharts)

The company announced their Phase 3 WHIM trial met the primary endpoint on Nov 30, 2022, but the share price started to trend down. The market suspected an upcoming offering was imminent. They were right. Within 1 week of the announced results, the company announced a $65M capital raise. The offering also came with a significant amount of warrants.

The share price is now $0.82 with a market cap around $100M. But with the company's recent Phase 3 success, upcoming expected BLA filing in early 2H 2023, and excellent results in a Phase 1b in another trial, the share price might be on the verge of a turnaround.

Technology

XFOR is advancing Mavorixafor, their lead asset and it is believed to mobilize the pathway of neutrophils from bone marrow to the blood. The drug essentially helps the bones to make more white blood cells and then get those cells into the bloodstream enabling immune surveillance and response. The end result is less infection and disease susceptibility.

White Blood Cell Mobilization (Company Presentation)

Lead Candidate: mavorixafor (CXCR4 antagonist)

Only oral candidate in development to treat a broad range of chronic neutropenic conditions

Demonstrated ability to durably increase levels of white blood cells, including neutrophils, in successful Phase 1b, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials

Demonstrated tolerability in >200 patients/subjects to date, some for >4 years

Favorable regulatory designations in first indication: WHIM syndrome; Priority Review Voucher (PRV) eligible

Patent protection expected through 2038

Pipeline

XFOR Pipeline (Company Presentation)

XFOR is advancing Mavorixafor in 2 primary indications. The first indication is for WHIM syndrome, which is a rare inherited and combined immunodeficiency disorder. WHIM is an acronym for warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. There are no approved treatments for WHIM. Also, existing treatments only address the symptoms. Mavorixafor aims to be the first approved treatment for WHIM by addressing the underlying cause of the issue (i.e. poor neutrophil mobility from the bone marrow to the blood stream).

The second indication is for chronic neutropenia (CN). This patient population has persistently low levels of white blood cells making them susceptible to infection. Last September they presented data from their Phase 1b study. The study involved 25 patients and the drug showed a 100% response rate. The study demonstrated a single oral dose of mavorixafor, to normalize absolute neutrophil counts (ANC), in those with the most severe forms of neutropenia, and across all chronic neutropenic disorders studied, which included idiopathic, cyclic and congenital neutropenia. The results were extremely positive.

The chart below shows the results of the 1b trial. The response threshold was 500 cells/microliter. All 25 patients showed a significant improvement in their neutrophil counts.

Phase 1b Results: 100% of Patients Responded Across All CN Disorders Studied (X4 Pharmaceuticals)

A larger Phase 2 CN study (50 patients) is currently underway to assess the long term durability, safety, and tolerability of oral mavorixafor more broadly in those diagnosed with idiopathic cyclic or congenital chronic neutropenia.

Near term catalysts in Q2/Q3 are initial durability data from Phase 2 study and regulatory clarity on CN Phase 3 trial design. The underlying physiology of WHIM (i.e. low neutrophil counts) is similar to that of CN. Therefore, the excellent results of their Phase 3 WHIM trial have given the company confidence in the eventual Phase 2 CN trial outcome resulting in early planning of their Phase 3 trial.

But maybe this optimism isn't surprising. According to Global Data, Phase 2 drugs for Neutropenia have a 95% phase transition success rate, indication benchmark for progressing into Phase 3.

WHIM Phase 3 Results

The Phase 3 trial achieved both primary and first key secondary endpoints, achieving statistically significant and clinically relevant longer time above threshold (TAT) for both ANC and absolute lymphocyte counts versus placebo. The drug also demonstrated good tolerability in its robust 52-week, randomized, placebo controlled, double blinded trial. There were no treatment-related Serious Adverse Events and no discontinuations due to safety events. The takeaway is that the drug reduced infection in patients by almost 50% (4 infections per year to ~2 infections per year). We expect the FDA will see this impressive scorecard and grant drug approval.

The charts below show the Mavorixafor Mean TAT of ANC, as well as Mavorixafor Mean TAT for ANC over one year.

Mean TAT (ANC) was 15.04 hours for mavorixafor vs. 2.75 hours for placebo (Company Presentation) Mavorixafor significantly improved the time above threshold of ANC over 52 weeks vs. placebo (Company Presentation)

Upcoming NDA & PRV/BTD Bonus

The company plans to file for an NDA in early 2H 2023. Due to no approved treatments and an unmet medical need, we believe that mavorixafor has a good chance of approval for WHIM syndrome.

In 2020 the company received a rare pediatric designation from the FDA for mavorixafor for WHIM. This is welcome news as children, in particular, have been shown to experience serious or life-threatening bacterial infections that can require hospitalizations. This designation permits the company to receive a valuable Priority Review Voucher (PRV) upon BLA approval. A PRV can fetch b/w $100-125M.

Mavorixafor also has Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for WHIM. BTD is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions. It is important to remember the hurdle for BTD is high and requires preliminary clinical evidence from a Phase 2 study that indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvements on a clinically significant endpoint(s) over available therapies. Due to both BTD & Priority Review being granted for Mavorixafor, we expect a 6 month review time for WHIM upon formal BLA acceptance.

Swinging back to the CN indication, after the completion of Phase 2 in their CN trial, we expect XFOR to apply for and receive BTD for mavorixafor in the CN indication. This is due to the fact there are limited treatment options for CN.

An excellent Seeking Alpha article by Theodore Zucconi states that small biotechs (less than $1B Market Cap) that have 2 or more BTD have a high chance of getting bought out by big pharma. If XFOR can secure a 2nd BTD, it will likely put them on the radar of large pharma companies.

Total Addressable Market

There are 2 primary markets we will address. They are the WHIM and Chronic Neutropenia (CN) markets.

WHIM

WHIM is a small and somewhat difficult to understand market. The CEO estimates the WHIM patient population to be in the 1,000 to 3,500 range in the U.S., and probably at least double in the rest of the world. Part of the reason for the broad range of potential patients is that WHIM is hard to diagnose. Experts can examine total white blood cell counts to get a hint if WHIM syndrome might be causing the patient's symptoms, but ultimately they need to implement painful bone marrow biopsies to diagnose WHIM. And there is still uncertainty with that method.

CEO Ragan said the following regarding WHIM diagnosing:

We continue to support the needs of the medical community to facilitate awareness and earlier and accurate diagnosis of WHIM syndrome via multiple approaches including knowledge of the variable clinical manifestations, pathologic abnormalities in the bone marrow, genetic mutations, and family history assessments.

In summary, identifying WHIM syndrome is difficult due to lack of standardized testing and lack of awareness in the medical community. For this reason, it is likely the WHIM market could be significantly higher than the 3,500 outlined previously.

The company has not provided a cost for Mavorixafor, therefore we are not able to calculate potential sales for WHIM syndrome.

Chronic Neutropenia

There has been no innovation for people with CN in more than 30 years. It is a much larger market than WHIM with ~50,000 estimated chronic neutropenia patients in the U.S. It is an underserved market with a treatment that is incredibly painful (bone and muscle pain) to take on a daily basis.

According to the American Journal of Managed Care, patients with a low risk (approximately 5%) of developing FN (febrile neutropenia) needed an estimated $47,000 of G-CSF prophylaxis to prevent a single hospitalization. Note these are 2017 dollars.

Using a conservative $40K annual treatment with a low 20% market penetration gives us total annual sales of around $400M. Note the company has not provided any drug pricing and this is an estimate.

Drug Competition

There is only 1 therapy approved for chronic severe neutropenia. It is called Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF). This treatment only can serve a fraction of the total CN patient population. According to the company, chronic G-CSF treatments occur in about 2,500 patients per year.

Here are a few of the downsides to G-CSF:

Inconvenient, daily injections, which are often painful

Requires months to titrate to optimal dose / patients often under-dosed

Frequent treatment-related, treatment-limiting bone pain and other adverse events

The vast majority of the CN patient population has limited treatment options. There is a clear need for a simple, oral and well tolerated treatment, and mavorixafor might meet this need.

Cash Reserves

XFOR does not have an approved drug so adequate cash reserves are paramount. At the last conference call on March 21, 2023 the company had $123 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2022. Half of this amount came from a December offering, which yielded $65M. They expect the cash to fund operations into the second quarter of 2024.

Another positive is that as a result of the excellent top line results from the Phase 3 WHIM trial, the covenant under the loan agreement with Hercules Capital, requiring that the XFOR maintain minimum cash of $30 million, was lowered to $20 million.

Also note that there are many warrants that can be exercised around a share price of $1 as well as around 1.50/share. Exercised warrants will add to the cash reserves.

In summary the current market cap is less than the cash on hand, which can often act as support for the share price.

Upcoming Catalysts

Here is a list of upcoming catalysts in chronological order.

The company will be releasing additional Phase 3 WHIM study data at upcoming conferences in Q2 & Q3 2023. On the recent conference call the CEO stated that almost all submitted abstracts were accepted for either oral or poster presentations at prominent medical conferences, including the AAAAI meeting early this year, the CIS annual meeting in spring, EHA in mid-June, the NICER Symposium and ESID over the summer, and the National Organization for Rare Disease summit in the fall. Expect a PR with additional data for each of these conferences.

A pre-NDA meeting is scheduled for Q2. Once that occurs, we expect a PR from the company summarizing the discussions.

In Q2/Q3 the company will release initial durability data from CN Phase 2 study, and obtain regulatory clarity on the Phase 3 trial design.

Around early Q3 2023, XFOR expects to apply for an NDA for Mavorixafor for WHIM. Within 60-days of BLA submission the FDA should, in our opinion, reply to the company saying they have accepted the BLA and give a PDUFA date.

In the latter half of 2023, the company will publish complete results of the WHIM Phase 3 trial.

Upon approval for WHIM the company will receive a valuable PRV. As stated above a PRV can fetch b/w $100-125M. This will add a large chuck of cash to their coffers, incidentally it will be almost equal to the current market value.

The company expects BLA approval in the 1H of 2024. They will quickly start the launch of WHIM in that time frame. They will also initiate Phase 3 clinical trial of mavorixafor in CN.

Within 6-12 months of applying for an NDA, the company expects to file an application with the European Union for WHIM. We expect this to occur during Q1/Q2 in 2024.

As you can see there will be a plethora of catalyst activity throughout the rest of the year and into 2024.

Independent Analysis

TipRanks is also showing analyst coverage is positive on XFOR. There are 7 buy ratings with no hold, or sell ratings. $3.50 is the average price for all 7 analyst estimates.

B. Riley recently lowered the firm’s price target on XFOR to $3 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s recent financing for the target drop. Despite this significant price drop, $3 is still over 200% above the current share price.

Outside Analyst Share Price Estimates (TipRanks)

Risks

While the data from the WHIM Phase 3 trial was very good, and assuming the FDA accepts their BLA, they might see an issue with the data that causes a delay in approval or result in a dreaded Complete Response letter (CRL). A CRL would crush the stock price.

The CN Phase 2 trial is larger & more complex than the Phase 1b trial. Phase 2 trials are notorious for knocking drugs out of the pipeline. However, due to the outstanding Phase 1b results we do not see this as a possibility.

The company has cash until mid-2024, but any delay in the NDA submission, or approval, will force the company to raise cash before a possible WHIM approval, the largest upcoming catalyst.

There is a significant amount of unexercised warrants. While this doesn’t equate to a negative event, it can act as an overhang on the share price.

Conclusion

XFOR has multiple catalysts coming through this year as well as possible approval of mavorixafor for WHIM in 1H 2024, a first for this indication. This company is charging forward in the neutropenia space. Each catalyst, associated with either WHIM or CN, can result in a slight uptick of the share price. The all-time-low share price should be a bottom as the company has more cash on hand than the value of the market cap. Given their PRV, Fast Track Designation and BTD, XFOR is positioning themselves for success in the underserved neutropenia space.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.