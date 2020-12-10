X4 Pharmaceuticals: Chronic Neutropenia Might Finally Have Met Its Match

Apr. 12, 2023 4:29 AM ETX4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR)
Summary

  • Positive P3 results of mavorixafor for first-ever treatment of WHIM syndrome with possible BLA approval in 1H 2024.
  • A large chronic neutropenia market could see their first approved drug in over 30 years.
  • The current market cap is $100M and cash on hand is ~123M.
  • Several catalysts will occur throughout the rest of 2023 and 1H 2024.
  • The share price is at an all-time low and appears poised for a rebound.

Investment Thesis

X4 Pharmaceuticals' primary drug, mavorixafor, achieved its primary and key secondary endpoint in a Phase 3 WHIM trial. The drug has breakthrough therapy designation & fast track designation for WHIM syndrome. It also garnered a rare pediatric designation for the same indication, which

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XFOR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

