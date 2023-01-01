JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I've recently published articles on two high quality office REITs - Boston Properties (BXP) (article here) and Highwoods Properties (HIW) (article here) and recommended both as solid investments. Both articles received lots of comments regarding work-from-home (WFH) and the threat it presents to offices. I've made it clear that I don't think work-from-home is here to stay, at least not to the extent we have now. Today, I wanted to take the opportunity to present additional evidence that supports this claim and start coverage on Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) which I believe is very well positioned to face the WFH trend.

Work-from-home

A lot has been written on the topic, both in articles and comments. Most people's views tend to be based on empirical evidence of how their own or their friend's work style has changed since Covid. And it is true that today more people are working remotely than ever before. As investors, however, our job is to look through the status quo and try to guess where things will go in the future.

So far, most of the evidence I've seen suggests that companies are likely to push back and want people back in the office, at least for a couple days a week. This is consistent with recent announcements of some of the biggest companies in the world, most of which are pushing for at least 3 days a week in the office. This makes sense, because deep down, I feel we all know that no matter what everyone says, people are inevitably going to be less productive when working from home, with no direct oversight of their boss. Moreover, if fully remote work was to persist, don't you think companies would just outsource it overseas? Why pay an American $120,000 a year when you can hire someone abroad to do the same job for half the money.

Of course companies can only push so much in a tight labor market, but that could change fairly quickly. Most big tech companies have already cut some jobs, though frankly not enough to make a difference in the great scheme of things. Headcount in most tech firms is still significantly above what it was pre-pandemic (and in some cases double!). This is both good and bad for office providers such as Kilroy. It's good, because in theory more employees mean a bigger office. But it also makes for a tight labor market which doesn't allow executives to push hard for people to return to the office.

In the end, it's likely that we will reach some sort of equilibrium with a hybrid model. In any case offices aren't going anywhere. It's likely that the total amount of leased office space will decline as some types of work will probably never return (e.g. call centers). Demand will then shift to the highest quality offices located in the best locations. These tend to be new buildings located in city centers and central business districts (CBDs) and these are the types of properties we should be looking for.

Kilroy Realty

That brings us to Kilroy Realty which has by far the youngest portfolio of all U.S. office REITs. On average, their buildings are only 11 years old! This is extremely important and translates directly into one of the highest proportions of investment grade tenants at over 50%. It's also the reason why I think the company is worth a look despite its West Coast exposure.

The REIT's operations are roughly equally split between five areas - LA, San Diego, San Francisco, the Bay Area and Seattle. The West Coast exposure has scared many investors away, which makes the contrarian in me want to jump in. It's true that job growth has moved to the Sunbelt and California's policies have been pretty hostile to business. At the same time though, these very developments have resulted in drastically reduced levels of new supply as most of the construction activity has moved to faster growing markets. This will likely give Kilroy a considerable advantage as their new buildings are likely going to remain the newest buildings in town.

In terms of leasing, the REIT has a solid occupancy of 92.9% and relatively few lease expirations in 2023 and 2024 (only about 8% of total space each year). Leasing in 2022 has slowed significantly compared to the prior year as evident by the large difference between leases commenced (1.8 Million sft) and leases signed (900 ths. sft) throughout the year. Historically the driving force behind their leasing has been their life science exposure which currently accounts for 17% of all existing space (22% if we include space under construction). Management plans to increase the proportion of life sciences to 30% over the next 5 years. Frankly, their portfolio is still heavily concentrated towards only a couple of tech firms, with the top 15 firms accounting for 45% of total rent. Notable tenants include Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Stripe and although none of these should struggle to pay rent, it's best to keep an eye on their performance.

I also want to point out that management is being quite cautious with their guidance for 2023 forecasting a material drop in occupancy to 86.5-88%. That's quite worrisome especially when we consider the fact that their lease expirations in 2023 are relatively low at 1.5 Million sft and there are essentially no expected new completions this year. As a result of declining occupancy and flat NOI growth for the year, FFO is expected to drop by about 4% to $4.50 per share.

On the bright side, Kilroy has a BBB-rated balance sheet with 95% of the debt fixed and has no debt maturities until December 2024. That in addition to $1.8 Billion in available liquidity will give them lots of flexibility and should allow them to get through the current economic uncertainty. It also eliminates the risk (at least for now) that many other office REIT face and that is the risk that lenders might refuse to refinance their debt.

The dividend currently stands at $2.12 per share which translates to a nice yield of 6.8% and is very well covered with a forward payout ratio of just 47%. That means that the dividend is safe even if occupancy declines significantly, but likely will not grow very much for as long as FFO remains flat.

As far valuation, it should come as no surprise that the REIT is cheap, very cheap.

REIT P/FFO implied cap rate KRC 6.8x 10.1% BXP 7.4x 8.6% HIW 5.3x 8.6% Click to enlarge

It currently trades at a P/FFO of 6.8x and an implied cap rate of 10.1%. And while I don't expect it to come to the 17x multiple it has traded at historically, I expect it to close at least part of that gap. Even with flat FFO going forward it's not difficult to see the stock trading at 10x FFO which would imply a 50% upside from here.

So what do I expect from KRC?

6.8% dividend yield (safe but no growth)

no FFO growth

50% upside from multiple expansion (expected over 3 years)

total annual return of 20% (risky but solid alpha)

Some analysts have targets as high as $60 per share, but I like to be conservative in my forecasts. With flat FFO and a conservative 10x multiple I have a PT of $45 per share. That's a target I feel comfortable with because it allows for a significant drop in occupancy and I will continue to receive a juicy well covered dividend while I wait for the madness to pass. I rate KRC as a "BUY" here at $31.4 per share with a PT of $45 per share. Once again, the stock is likely to be volatile and I'm not calling a bottom here. The best strategy will likely be to average into the stock over the next 3-6 months and that's exactly what I plan to do. KRC will become one of my 4 office REITs holdings alongside BXP, HIW and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN).