JuSun

While buying quality businesses and holding for the long-term certainly has its merits, there are also times when it is important to know when to prune your portfolio. In this article we explain our philosophy concerning when to sell a stock. We then go on to explain why we recently sold 2 high yield stocks in our portfolio and list some places where we are putting capital to work as well.

When To Sell A Stock

Deciding when to sell a stock is the second most important decision you ever make as an investor (the most important being when to buy). After all, while it may be true that you make money when you buy, executing a sale at the right time is crucial for limiting your losses and maximizing your gains.

Selling a stock at the right time is crucial for minimizing losses because some stocks are simply doomed to be perennial underperformers and some even are destined for $0 as their businesses go bankrupt. No matter how cheap it may look relative to its stock chart or even when compared to various valuation metrics, if the balance sheet is in terrible shape, the business' competitive positioning is rapidly weakening, the macroeconomic dynamics are simply too challenging for the business to overcome, and/or there are fundamental shifts in the nature of the stock's industry due to technological disruption or changes in consumer behavior, there is a strong chance that the stock is worth selling.

A fairly recent example of this is Hanesbrands (HBI). While management seems excellent and closely aligned with shareholders (the relatively new CEO is a former senior Walmart (WMT) executive pursuing a bold "Full Potential Plan" for the company and he has been buying shares aggressively on the open market since joining the company), the company was hit by a perfect storm of soaring inflation, supply chain imbalances, and a cyberattack. While the stock looked cheap a year ago, the company's substantial operating leverage and substantial leverage on the balance sheet indicated that it had plenty of room to fall if things did not go its way.

It turns out that one thing led to another and eventually the company not only cut, but entirely eliminated its dividend while also having to modify its debt covenants with its creditors. Needless to say, the stock got crushed as a result:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, sometimes it is even essential to know when to sell a winning stock because there are plenty of times when the valuations assigned to stocks of great businesses simply get way out in front of the company's fundamentals. If you fall in love with the stock, you may suffer a rapid evaporation of profits or risk significant future underperformance by holding it too long while it is overvalued. A great recent example of this is Tesla (TSLA). While the business is obviously a phenomenal success story and continues to generate strong growth, the stock simply got bid up too far ahead of the underlying fundamentals, during the tech stock (ARKK) mania of late 2020 through 2021. As a result, despite the company continuing to grow its production capacity and sales, since the beginning of 2022, TSLA stock has lost more than half its value. Hence, for those who subscribe religiously to the "buy, hold, and never sell" approach to investing, they have certainly paid the price with TSLA over the past 15 months.

Data by YCharts

In summary, there are two times when we believe you should sell a stock:

When the investment thesis breaks, making the stock no longer investible. This basically means that the company has one or more serious vulnerabilities that make determining a conservative valuation estimate extremely difficult and the risks therefore become too great to make the stock worth holding, no matter how "cheap" it looks. Even when the business fundamentals are sound enough to determine a conservative fair value estimate, the stock price is high enough that the opportunity cost of continuing to hold the stock is simply not worth it. In these cases, it is best to take advantage of the easy and relatively frictionless liquidity that Mr. Market affords today's investor and sell the position in order to reinvest the proceeds into more opportunistically priced securities.

Obviously tax ramifications also play a role in selling, but that is a topic for another article at another time. This article's analysis assumes the stocks are being held in a tax-advantaged account, so for the purposes of this article, we are ignoring tax ramifications.

Why We Recently Sold Two Stocks

With that philosophy in mind, we recently decided to sell two high yield dividend growth stocks: Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) and Cogent Communications (CCOI). Here is why:

We sold both of these stocks primarily due to valuations.

Since purchasing EPRT last September, it significantly outperformed the broader REIT sector (VNQ), by generating 12.7% total returns (24.83% annualized) while VNQ returned -9.65% over that same time period. Moreover, there are several blue chip REITs with similar or even higher yields than EPRT that have fallen by over 20% during that same time period.

For example, over the past two months, the bifurcation in performance between EPRT's and life sciences REIT Alexandria Real Estate's (ARE) stock prices has been especially pronounced:

Data by YCharts

As a result, in our view ARE offers both better total return potential as well as a substantially superior risk-reward profile relative to EPRT.

Moreover, our portfolio currently already has plenty of exposure to middle market businesses via our Business Development Company (BIZD) investments. While we think there is attractive risk-reward in this segment of the economy, it is also a bit riskier during a recession. As a result, by selling EPRT (whose tenants are almost exclusively middle market businesses), we are reducing our exposure to this sector.

In contrast, we have lacked much exposure to healthcare recently and many of our members have expressed a desire for the portfolio to feature more exposure to healthcare. Given that we are not skilled biochemists and are unable to provide value-add analysis of drug pipelines and portfolios among the big pharma companies, we have been unable to find high yielding opportunities in the healthcare space. However, thanks to the in-depth analysis of our REIT analyst Jussi Askola, we do have a very good grasp of the real estate sector. With ARE we are able to leverage that real estate knowledge to also get meaningful exposure to a higher yielding security that also gives us significant exposure to the healthcare industry.

While EPRT currently trades at a premium to its net asset value and offers good - but not great - total return potential between its 4.5% yield and a ~5-7% expected per share growth CAGR in the coming years, we see little valuation multiple expansion potential with this stock.

In contrast, ARE currently offers a ~4% yield and along with an ~8-10% expected per share AFFO CAGR in the coming years. On top of that, it currently trades at a ~33% discount to NAV, so we see significant valuation multiple expansion potential in the coming years, bringing its expected total return profile to 15%+.

Moreover, EPRT has a BBB- credit rating whereas ARE has a BBB+ credit rating and an extremely strong balance sheet, with the lowest leverage ratio in its history, practically no floating rate debt, no debt maturing until 2025 (with well-staggered maturities thereafter), and plenty of liquidity. It owns trophy, mission-critical life science lab properties that enjoy long-leases and are experiencing very strong re-leasing spreads. As a result, its properties generally enjoy a stronger moat relative to EPRT's single tenant triple net lease retail and service properties. Finally, its tenants are largely investment grade and/or large publicly traded biotech/pharmaceutical companies that are recession resistant and have high capacity for servicing the leases on these mission-critical properties, making them better candidates for weathering a recession than many of EPRT's tenants. You can read our in-depth ARE analysis as well as takeaways from management at a recent REIT conference here.

Meanwhile, we also just sold our position in CCOI, locking in attractive 13% (13.6% annualized) total returns in the process. CCOI also meaningfully outperformed the broader stock market (SPY) as well as the high yield (DIV) and communications (XTL) sectors over that period of time, with SPY generating a -0.33% total return, DIV generating a -10.44% total return, and XTL generating a -2.86% total return over that period.

While CCOI remains undervalued in our view, its discount to our Buy Under Price estimate has narrowed to a point that is meaningfully below the threshold that would be required for it to be considered a Strong Buy. As such, it is no longer a high conviction pick for us. With so many deeply undervalued opportunities in the high yield space at the moment, we believe that recycling this capital elsewhere will improve our risk-reward profile.

CCOI's core business is highly sensitive to office space demand/occupancy. As such, it has struggled to recover from the headwinds it suffered during COVID-19 as the work-from-home trend has gained steam. Moreover, office real estate is struggling mightily right now as illustrated by the recent stock price performance of leading office REITs like Boston Properties (BXP), SL Green (SLG), and Vornado (VNO):

Data by YCharts

As a result of the lingering headwinds to office, CCOI has had to slow its dividend growth rate recently while also betting heavily on a deal with T-Mobile (TMUS) to reignite the growth engine. While CCOI's track record gives us confidence that the company will be able to successfully integrate these new assets and prove the deal to be accretive over time, it still remains more of a speculative growth story than if CCOI's core business were growing in-line with its historical norms.

Ultimately, with CCOI's stock price outperforming our perception of its fundamentals and numerous other attractive high yielding opportunities being available at the moment with even better growth prospects and more defensive business models and balance sheets than CCOI's, we decided it was prudent to sell the position now to lock in gains and free up capital for reallocation elsewhere.

Investor Takeaway

Selling a stock can be extremely difficult, but it is really important to get right. When a stock keeps dropping - and for good reason - it can be really difficult to cut it loose. Selling a big loser feels bad because you are locking in the loss and ultimately admitting that you made a mistake and Mr. Market was right all along. Anytime you hurt your pocketbook and your ego with a single click of the mouse, it is generally an extremely painful process.

Selling or even trimming a big winner can also be really difficult because it is easy to fall in love with stocks that keep soaring higher and higher with seemingly little regard for valuations. However, as Benjamin Graham once said:

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

By allowing emotions to supersede rational stock price analysis, investors who effectively marry their overvalued winners set themselves up to potentially witness a large percentage of their gains rapidly evaporate or at the very least experience significant underperformance moving forward.

By selling our positions in EPRT and CCOI after they significantly outperformed the market and as such were no longer compellingly undervalued, we freed up capital to recycle into more attractively priced opportunities like ARE and others which offer us superior risk-adjusted return potential moving forward.