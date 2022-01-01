MaxCyte: Picking Up This Pick And Shovel Play For Next-Gen Therapies

Summary

  • MaxCyte’s flow electroporation technology has made them the industry leader and the best bet for biotech companies that need a partner that specializes in non-viral cell engineering.
  • MaxCyte’s revenue mostly comes from milestone and royalty payments for licenses and SPLs who are looking to use their technology to develop and commercialize cutting-edge therapies.
  • I believe MXCT is a perfect Pick and Shovel ticker for cell and gene therapies. I am giving MXCT a conviction level of 3 out of 5.
  • MXCT offers an attractive risk/return profile for investors that want exposure to the cell and gene therapy area, but do not have the risk appetite to invest directly in the space.
In vitro fertilisation concept.

Inna Dodor

The recent boom in cell therapies and gene therapies has created a new industry that specializes in the tools and services needed to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize these therapies. Admittedly, most of this industry has existed for a considerable amount of

MaxCyte Overview

MaxCyte Overview (MaxCyte)

MaxCyte Platform Advantages

MaxCyte Platform Advantages (MaxCyte)

MaxCyte Partnership Overview

MaxCyte Partnership Overview (MaxCyte)

MaxCyte Value From SPL Partnerships

MaxCyte Value From SPL Partnerships (MaxCyte)

MaxCyte 2022 Financials

MaxCyte 2022 Financials (MaxCyte)

MaxCyte-Enabled Clinical Trials

MaxCyte-Enabled Clinical Trials (MaxCyte)

MaxCyte Partners

MaxCyte Partners (MaxCyte)

MaxCyte Analyst Annual Revenue Estimates

MaxCyte Analyst Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

MXCT Daily Chart

MXCT Daily Chart (TrendSpider)

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
7.86K Followers
Diagnosing the market to compound capital in the healthcare sector.

After years of working in the medical field, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time healthcare investor who is in search of the next breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions. In addition, I provide a marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare through Seeking Alpha.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRSP, VRTX, TMO, BIO, RGEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

