Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Our readers know that we have a good grip on the European Banking sector, and following the storm of the previous four weeks caused by the crises of SVB and Credit Suisse, the main stock indexes are back in tune. In detail, the 500 S&P fully recovered all losses and since 2022 ended, the Nasdaq index did even better going up by more than 20% (it reached the highest level in the last seven months) and outperformed the Russell 2000 small-cap index by more than 13%.

Given the higher risk of a recession that we are estimating for year-end, we are not surprised. Indeed; large-cap technology companies (with low debt) are positioned as a potential refuge. In Europe, the EuroStoxx rebounded, but the European banks lagged behind equities by about half. This is understandable, but we think it is important to mention that the panic phase has passed and, although it is still a sector in shock, we believe that confidence will return in what can also be a unique opportunity to re-enter. Given our recent analysis providing MACRO and MICRO upside, we positively report that SocGen, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit, and ISP are all up.

However, once the storm has passed, problems remain with bank lending. The real economy is already in the process of slowing down and credit tightening is a natural consequence of what central banks have already done. Today, we are taking the time to review HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) and its latest positive/negative development.

Marketing upside on SVB UK and marketing downside on Cum-Cum fraud

A few weeks ago, HSBC finalized its acquisition of SVB UK assets for £1 (around €1.13). What is interesting to report is the fact that Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm has seen its deposit base grow by hundreds of millions of pounds after HSBC's bailout. According to Sky News, quoting sources familiar with the facts, SVB UK's deposits have increased to £7 billion pounds in just 10 days after the HSBC rescue. Although it is not yet clear whether the previous name will be used, HSBC is now valuing optionality for a rebranding. However, what is already certain is that the rescue operation carried out by the British bank has allowed thousands of startups to stay alive.

Here at the Lab, this acquisition makes strategic sense for at least two reasons. Firstly, it was a rational marketing maneuver and this was also confirmed by Noel Quinn (HSBC CEO) who explained how "SVB strengthens HSBC commercial banking franchise and enhances the bank to serve innovative and fast-growing firms". This is a supportive catalyst for British start-up environments. In detail, the takeover, which was facilitated by the Bank of England in consultation with the UK Treasury, was aimed at protecting deposits of SVB's customers in the UK. Secondly, having checked SVB UK 2022 financials, the British arm delivered a positive net profit of £88 million and HSBC will now have a higher tangible book equity value of approximately £1.4 billion to add to its (already rich) balance sheet.

On a negative note, a few banks have to pay total fines of more than €1 billion as part of an investigation into tax fraud and money laundering in connection with dividend payments. At the center of the investigation is a dividend arbitrage strategy known as Cum-Cum in which shareholders transfer shares for a short time to foreign-based investors to avoid dividend tax. Investors hold the shares during the dividend payment period and are not subject to taxation. Later on, they sell the shares to the original owner, and the amount on tax save is split between the two parties. The preliminary investigations were opened in December 2021 and unfortunately, HSBC is involved. Other banks in the cum-cum fraud are BNP Paribas, Natixis, and Societe Generale.

Extra dividend and transformation in progress

Following HSBC Canada's disposal with a pre-tax gain of approximately US$5.7 billion, here at the Lab, we believe that HSBC will pay an extra dividend (and this will probably come in early 2024).

As a reminder, HSBC is currently paying its second interim dividend of 23 cents per share. HSBC forecasted earnings growth for 2023, with net interest income of at least $36 billion for the year compared to $32.6 billion last year. The bank also said is targeting a 50% dividend payout ratio for 2023 and 2024 and a return to paying quarterly dividends starting from the 2023 first quarter. With the Canadian exit, HSBC completes the first phase of the transformation and is targeting what we have been quoting in our initiation of coverage with a publication called Show Me The Story. Q4 2022 results were pretty solid and come after a few years of reorganization. After the US exit and the French activities sales, Canada was the necessary step for a cost-cutting move. To this day, the Asia region remains by far the largest earner for HSBC, accounting for more than 78% of its earnings.

Conclusion and Valuation

As already mentioned, here at the Lab, we are overweighting the EU banking sector. Expected credit losses of $3.6 billion in 2022 reflect heightened economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, and unfavorable developments for China's real estate sector. Net interest margin, a measure of the profitability of loans, increased by 28 basis points to 1.48% in 2022. Despite a positive implication on SVB's UK and higher interest rates following the BOE decisions, we believe that others banks offer a more compelling valuation. We are checking three valuation metrics that confirm our neutral view on HSBC.