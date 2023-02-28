xefstock

I have followed Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) assiduously over the years, starting with 11/2016's "Novavax: The Little Engine That Couldn't". It was one of my first articles on Seeking Alpha. And my previous coverage can be read here.

Today I am taking a look at a new Novavax under a new leadership. The next few years (why does my keyboard keep typing tears) promise to be interesting and challenging in equal measure.

Much needed leadership changes bring new approaches.

CEO Jacobs took the helm for his inaugural Novavax earnings report during its Q4, 2022 earnings call (the "Call") on 02/28/23. He had taken the helm in replacement of retiring CEO Stanley Erck. Following my sainted grandmother's sage advice, that if you don't have something nice to say about someone.... mum's the word on CEO Erck who helmed Novavax from 2011.

Previously Jacobs had served as CEO of Harmony Biosciences (HRMY). Harmony shares dropped 15% on the 01/09/2023 news of his move. Novavax shares were more restrained moving up ~9% on the news.

One of the first tasks for any new CEO is putting his leadership team in place. During the Call Jacobs highlighted selected components of the Novavax leadership team as follows:

Chief Strategy Officer — appointed Elaine O'Hara , to focus on business and corporate development, portfolio strategy and alliance management; Executive Vice President and CMO Filip Dubovsky , — assumes the role of President, Research & Development (R&D) following the retirement of Gregory M. Glenn , MD.; Chief Corporate Affairs and Advocacy Officer — Silvia Taylor , to have expanded responsibilities for government affairs, policy and advocacy, in addition to her communications role; Chief Compliance Officer — Troy Morgan remains in role and now reports directly to Jacobs to elevate the company's focus on compliance.

It being early days at the time of the Call, only ~ a month+ into his tenure, Jacobs noted that he would provide additional updates in upcoming calls.

During the last few years Novavax shareholders have had a rough go as documented in 09/2022's "Novavax: Beware This Hypercoaster". Hypercoaster pointed to Novavax shares shooting to >$300 only to fall <$20 within less than two years. Hypercoaster observed:

A bet on Novavax has to be considered a long shot. It can hardly classify as an investment given the history of the stock and the challenges faced by the vagaries of the pandemic. .... I expect that Novavax will muddle on, with plenty of thrills and spills. If you are a capable trader, this is a high quality trading vehicle. If you are an investor, think twice and then twice again.

As I write on 04/10/2023 Novavax trades <$8.00. Hats off to CEO Jacobs. He is a brave man. The Call shows that his leadership skills match his bravery. After briefly introducing himself, Jacobs' first substantive observation was that the time was ripe for Novavax to pivot from its previous heroic pandemic phase.

Ever the diplomat, he observed that its all hands on deck approach to developing its COVID vaccine was appropriate under the pandemic situation. It has endowed Novavax with its first commercial product, Nuvaxovid, NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine. It also has a global infrastructure for delivering the product to the market.

Now Novavax must adjust its level of investment and plans to better align with the pandemic's endemic phase. In this new commercial environment it is necessary to focus on elements essential to success. This will necessitate that it reduce its spend and resource commitment. Specific goals are to:

deliver a competitive product for the upcoming 2023 fall vaccination season; as a global company Novavax intends to deliver an updated COVID vaccine that aligns with public health recommendations in the US and around the world; make this product available in smaller dose files which is important for customers as it competes commercially with markets moving over time from an advanced purchase agreement [APA] environment to a commercial orientation.

Essential to both the APA and the commercial world are proper strain selection as the vaccination fall season approaches.

Strain selection will put maximum stress on Novavax corporate resources.

During the Call, Novavax emphasized the importance of selecting the proper strain of COVID for its vaccine to target. CEO Jacobs sees this as its priority 1. He noted:

...we do not yet have full clarity on strain selection for the upcoming 23 fall vaccination season, which will be an important factor for us as we update our vaccine. In the US, for example, we are working in partnership with the FDA to inform them about what we will need in order to deliver our product, including the timing of strain selection, and the nuances of our own manufacturing process as a protein based vaccine.

This is a particularly tricky issue for Novavax. It is the only protein based candidate approved in the US competing primarily against mRNA vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA). As noted during the Call it takes somewhat longer to develop protein based vaccines than it does mRNA vaccines. Novavax is keenly aware that COVID has a record of mutating faster than does the flu virus.

During the Call Jacobs emphasized the strategies Novavax is using to reduce development time. Its 03/23/2023 investor presentation (the "Investors Presentation"), to be distinguished from its earlier Q4 Presentation, includes slide 15 below:

Novavax is bending significant attention to this strain selection endeavor.

Its Investors Presentation slide 16 (also Q4, 2022 presentation slide 10) titled "COVID-19 variant strain development in advance of strain selection" is instructive. It shows a COVID-19 family tree color coded to reflect branches that Novavax is progressing to manufacturing.

During the Call Jacobs described Novavax's strain manufacturing readiness strategy shown in the referenced slides as follows:

...We monitor public health platforms for the versions of new variants. When concerning variants emerge, they are placed into our variant development platform. Work begins with closing renew sequence and evaluating by spike proteins in vitro, the immune responses are evaluated in animal models and monoclonal antibodies are developed for our structure function analysis. Concurrently, we developed myxovirus seed that's required for commercial manufacturer and we also manufacture monovalent vaccine bulk, which can be used for clinical evaluation or if that variant is part of the selected future composition, it can be blended as a monovalent or bivalent vaccine and be available for initial commercial release. Although we cannot be assured any of the variance we are working on will be selected for the future composition, this approach may shorten the time between strain selection and deployment of vaccine.

In response to an analyst question as to how this strain selection would impact its gross margins, CFO Kelly was dismissive. He noted that it was just an initial start and would have minimal impact on long term cost structure. Unfortunately, the analyst did not follow up to ask its impact on shorter term structure, so that remains a question that will not be answered until upcoming quarterly reports.

Novavax's 2023 financial situation will be an unguided missile as uncertainties loom.

CFO Kelly's review of Novavax's financial situation can be best characterized as sober and restrained. Consider the wild abandon that inspired his previous Q4, 2021 earnings call. At the time, 02/28/2022, he guided for $4-5 billion revenue in 2022.

In response to an analyst question as to whether the $1 billion spread was dependent on US vaccine approval then CEO Erck threw gas on the flames. He said he thought US approval represented upside potential. Perhaps recollecting this flashed in Kelly's mind during the Call as he reported actual 2022 revenues of $2 billion.

He cannot plead that he was unaware of previous events. He pointed out that the $2 billion was a 73% growth over the prior year. Never mind that it was less than half of the midpoint of guided revenues. To his credit CFO Kelly has learned from Novavax's past. When it comes to guidance for 2023 he advised:

Given the uncertainty of the 2023 fall vaccination strain selection process and implications on our full year 2023 revenues, we've decided not to provide full year 2023 financial guidance at this time. We will assess whether it is prudent to do so in the future based on the clarity provided by government agencies globally that will, in turn, inform our revenue and operating plans.

Unwilling to touch the hot stove of guidance, but still anxious to inform, CFO Kelly opted to provide "preliminary financial insights" on its "expectations". Now that is some fancy wordsmithing. Novavax shareholders are duly warned not to take its 2023 performance to the bank just yet.

For the Q1, 2023 Kelly's insights are for:

combined SG&A and R&D expense reduced to $370 million or less which would reflect a $50 million reduction to our run rate when compared to the $420 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 reduction based on anticipated impact of enhanced spend controls, prioritization and gating of activities; in terms of revenue, developing seasonality in the demand for COVID-19 vaccines informs our view — we anticipate no new vaccine sales for the first quarter of 2023 with some beginning in the second quarter and the majority of our Nuvaxovid sales to occur in the second half of 2023.

Kelly also advised that:

Novavax entered 2023 with $416 million of U.S. government funding outstanding and expects to recognize the majority of this amount in 2023 and is proactively discussing mitigation efforts with the U.S. government in an effort to realize the full outstanding amount. ex-US Novavax has $2.1 billion in committed APAs remaining on which it expects to deliver doses throughout 2023 and 2024.

In response to an analyst question as to whether these ex-US APA's were good beyond 2024, CCO Trizzino responded:

...regarding the $2.1 billion of remaining APA, it's important to understand that we're retaining the value of that through '23 and '24, as we mentioned during the script. Right now, we see a pathway towards satisfying those APAs during the course of '23 and '24 and don't see a sunsetting of any of the value of those contracts.

There are different ways to approach this situation. A Novavax bear might focus on the lack of any new vaccine sales expected in the very near term. I will set out a more bullish take below.

Novavax could surprise to the upside under either of two scenarios.

Bull Scenario 1 — Scoring on Nuvaxovid

Without laying any odds as to the likelihood of either bull scenario panning out, I can say that between the two scenarios, scenario 1 is the more likely. From a bull perspective Novavax is a proven player in the COVID-19 vaccine market.

It has a highly differentiated product, being the only protein-based COVID-19 vaccine approved in the US. It has already generated $1.55 billion of 2022 revenues in this market. It is essentially a three player game in a $15 billion market.

Check out its Investors Presentation slide 5:

Cynics can say what they want, and I have said a lot over the years, Novavax has a potential gold mine on its hands. It just needs a few breaks to go its way. It needs:

to pick the correct COVID strain for 2023; to convince the market of the merits of its protein-based vaccine; to effectively manage its business.

Back in the pre-Jacobs era even committed bulls might harbor serious doubts on any of these three requirements. Now with a new boss in town and new commitments to financial and organizational rectitude, #1 is the big question; 2&3 should respond to well-run management.

Assuming it makes it through 2023, Novavax is likely going to have to score a BLA for Nuvaxovid in order to play in 2024.

Bull Scenario 2 — Scoring on CIC

Before COVID-19 messed up everything for everybody, Novavax was on the brink of filing a BLA for its NanoFlu seasonal flu vaccine. NanoFlu got left in the dust; however Novavax 's pipeline today features a "son of NanoFlu", in the form of its COVID-19-Influenza Combination [CIC] vaccine. Its CIC vaccine is listed on its Investors Presentation pipeline slide 26 below:

I find this product, which blends Novavax's historic roots as a developer of influenza vaccine with its current COVID vaccine expertise, intuitively attractive. At the moment Novavax's CIC is one that is gated. during the Call Kelly described the situation:

Regarding pipeline investment, among other things, we are gating funding for our flu CIC Phase 3 program, pending an assessment of our Phase 2 clinical results in mid-2023. This will include an evaluation of dilutive and non-dilutive options to fund this important program.

Accordingly it looks as if Bull Scenario 2 is somewhat dependent on Bull Scenario 1.

Conclusion

As I close this article at end of market day on 04/11/2023, I notice that Novavax bumped up 13% to close above $9.00. This is the same stock that traded <$6.00 during several sessions less than a month ago. Why you may ask?

I refer to my quote above from Hypercoaster. There is no apparent reason, just another day of trading Novavax. I submit that Novavax is likely to trade lower when its Q1, 2023 earnings reports that it managed no new Nuvaxovid revenues.

If you are a sophisticated trader in developments stage biotechs, Novavax may be just your cup of tea. Otherwise not so much.