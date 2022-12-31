Expect More Profits From Valero

Apr. 12, 2023 5:22 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)DAR, DINO, DK, MPC, XOM
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Valero is a $50.3 billion market cap oil refiner paying a 3.0% dividend with an investor-friendly stock buyback program.
  • Both oil and refined products exports are higher, creating a push-pull effect on margins.
  • Valero is well positioned on renewable diesel and ethanol in addition to basic oil refining. But in contrast to last year, refiners will not benefit from SPR releases.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Econ-Based Energy Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Valero gas station

Sundry Photography

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is one of the two largest US independent oil refiners.

The company's asset-heavy infrastructure presents barriers to entry for competitors, and it produces needed energy-dense transport fuels against a backdrop of limited supply - as was particularly

Chart
Data by YCharts

Oil volumes in US Strategic Petroleum Reserve

EIA

Oil-gasoline margin

EIA

Distillate prices and crack spread

EIA

Renewable Diesel capacity

EIA and farmdoc

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valero logo

investorvalero.com

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

*3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

*3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles;

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

*EBEI-only chat room;

*my experience from decades in the industry.

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.47K Followers
Long ideas for energy investors

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO, XOM, MPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.