The White House, Fed, Inflation, And Flow Of Funds For April 2023

Summary

  • The private domestic sector balance increased by $264+ billion in March 2023 despite the external sector and bank credit creation headwinds.
  • Bank credit retraction was -$53+ billion as more loans were repaid or written off than were created.
  • The seasonal pattern is downwards now into summer 2023 and probably into Xmas 2023 as well. Crowned with a Fed-induced recession.
  • The Fed's demand destruction policy has baked a recession into the economic pie for the end of this year or the beginning of next.

Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for March 2023 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into April 2023. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has an

USA sectoral balance for March 2023

US Treasury

USA current account

Economics dot come

US Fed remittance to Treasury

FRED

Fed remittance to US Treasury

US Treasury and author calculations

Graph of USA sectoral balance

US Treasury

SPX averages

Mr Robert P Balan

SPX Averages

Mr Robert P Balan

US Federal Withdrawals

US Treasury and author calculations

US Budget balance

ANG Traders

SOMA holdings

ANG Traders

Fed loans to banks

Mr Robert P Balan

CBO legislation extract

Congressional Budget Office

Daily Treasury Statement for 7 April 2023

US Treasury

Fed rate rise comparison

Rathbones

Comparison of inflation in the USA

Rathbones

Fed funds rate changes

FRED

G5 fiscal flows

Mr Robert P Balan

This article was written by

My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Comments

