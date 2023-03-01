Tupperware Brands Isn't Likely Long For This World

Apr. 12, 2023 6:27 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The management team at Tupperware Brands came out with a really bad piece of news for investors.
  • In short, the company's financial condition looks awful due to debt and a significant deterioration in its business.
  • Tupperware doesn't seem to have much in the way of resources to fix or alleviate these issues, and investors should expect the worst.
Various plastic containers for storing food and fruit

Tohid Hashemkhani

It's not every day that a company that has been around for decades and that has enjoyed global fanfare, ends up going bankrupt or nearing that point. But such are the times we live in. The example I would like

Tupperware Brands Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Tupperware Brands Sales and Active Sales Force

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Tupperware Brands expenses

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

