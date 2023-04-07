Rivian: It Could Get Worse

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Rivian posted a deliveries/production ratio of 85% for Q1, much lower than Tesla's 96% metric.
  • Auto production could overshoot sales this year, hampering Rivian's ability to close the gap over its production.
  • Tesla could continue to cut prices further, introducing more uncertainties to its EV and auto OEM peers, even as they attempt to gain a foothold.
  • Investing in RIVN stock requires nerves of steel, and investors should demand a significant margin of safety.
Ford To Sell 8 Million Shares Of Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian Stock

Justin Sullivan

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) released its Q1 deliveries and production figures recently, which were ahead of the consensus estimates. The company posted deliveries of 7.95K vehicles (Vs. consensus: 7.75K). In addition, its production ramp didn't disappoint as it produced 9.4K vehicles (Vs. consensus: 8.75K).

RIVN factors rating

RIVN factors rating (InvestingPro)

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
23.62K Followers
Comments (4)

