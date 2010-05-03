FTF: Poorly Performing Low-Duration Credit Fund

Apr. 12, 2023 6:51 AM ETFranklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a low-duration credit fund that aims to provide investors with high current income.
  • The fund pays an attractive 12.0% distribution yield. However, with total returns of only 1-4% p.a., the FTF fund is simply returning investors' own principal through the distribution.
  • The FTF fund also has large exposures to the 'marketplace loan' asset class that has not been tested in economic downturns.
  • I recommend investors seek their credit exposures elsewhere.

Franklin Templeton investments logo in front of their local headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. It is an investments American Holding Company

BalkansCat

The Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) is a low-duration credit fund that aims to provide investors with high current income. Unfortunately, my analysis indicates the fund is yet another amortizing 'return of principal' fund that is funding its 12.0% distribution by liquidating

FTF portfolio statistics

Figure 1 - FTF portfolio statistics (franklintempleton.com)

FTF sector allocation

Figure 2 - FTF sector allocation (franklintempleton.com)

Illustrative marketplace loans held in FTF fund

Figure 3 - Illustrative marketplace loans held in FTF fund (FTF 2022 annual report)

FTF marketplace loan exposures

Figure 4 - FTF marketplace loan exposures (FTF 2022 annual report)

FTF historical returns

Figure 5 - FTF historical returns (morningstar.com)

FTF distribution

Figure 6 - FTF distribution (Seeking Alpha)

FTF's NAV has shrunk by half since inception

Figure 7 - FTF's NAV has shrunk by half since inception (morningstar.com)

FTF's distribution has likewise declined

Figure 8 - FTF's distribution has likewise declined (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.73K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.