HHakim

Business Transformation Versus Lower Backlog

I discussed Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPY) business and strategies in my previous article. In 2023, renewable energy is set to become Technip Energies' leading growth driver. It has recently partnered with Baker Hughes and a division of Shell to deliver carbon-capturing and modularized mid-scale energy construction resources to lower emissions. It continues to invest in ethylene, piloting new circularity technologies, digital advisory, and consultancy services.

Despite the efforts to transform the business, it faces several hurdles. The steep backlog and the sudden drop in natural gas prices could dampen its prospect. The other pressing issue for Technip Energy relates to cash flow weakness. However, it has robust liquidity, which prevents any potential financial risks. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. But given headwinds and an 80% stock price run-up over the past six months, I suggest investors exercise caution and expect lower returns soon.

Strategies And Key Drivers

THNPY's FY2022 Results Presentation

Technip Energies' management has its focus set on decarbonization and expanding the front-end engagement and commercial pipeline. The front-end engagement in the energy transition can prove to be the future growth driver for the company. The CCUS (Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage) market is rapidly growing, and the company aims to displace 30 million tons per annum of CO2. Here it offers low energy usage, competitive levelized cost of captured CO2, and up to 99% CO2 recovery.

Sustainable fuels like clean hydrogen have made progress in applications in aviation fuels. One of its solutions has been chosen for potential projects in South Korea and Europe. It is also developing a mid-scale decarbonization offering called SnapLNG in collaboration with Baker Hughes. The company's management expects mid-scale LNG to account for 30%-40% of the future LNG market. In March, the company, along with Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Zachry Group, received a CCUS project in Texas.

THNPY's Technology, Products, and Services (or TPS) segment saw a more than 60% increase in segment backlog in FY2022. This has been achieved through deploying ethylene, piloting new circularity technologies, investing in new technology centers, and expanding its digital advisory and consultancy services. Overall, the company looks to find integrated solutions in green hydrogen, green ammonia, and e-fuel markets. Increased latter-stage LNG and downstream contracts with several projects commissioned resulted in a mild expansion in the gross and EBITDA margins in Q4 2022, despite lower revenues from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Natural Gas Price Declines

EIA

In the past year, the US natural gas price has decreased by 67%. According to EIA's estimates, the US natural gas consumption can decline by 5% in Q1 2023 from a quarter ago. A mild temperature would reduce the demand for space heating in commercial and residential spaces.

Lower demand would cause an increase in natural gas storage. It expects the natural gas spot price to average $2.65/MMBtu for Q2 2023, unchanged from the Q1 2023 average. It may increase to ~$3.00/MMBtu in Q3 2023.

Forecast And Outlook

Seeking Alpha

THNPY's FY2023 guidance suggests 5.3% lower revenues than FY2022 (at the guidance mid-point). It estimates a backlog of €5.7 billion to €6.2 billion for 2023, substantially lower than FY2022 (45% down), despite the backlog growth in the Technology, Products, and Services segment. Its FY2023 revenues, however, should remain stable because a backlog of €12.8 billion by the end of 2022 is equivalent to 2x the FY2022 revenues and provides sufficient visibility. Its adjusted recurring EBIT margin may remain at ~7% in 2023.

The company has demobilized all operational personnel from the Arctic LNG 2 project exit. The guidance reflects the loss already considered in its prior estimates, as the remaining backlog on the project stood at €890 million. So, no further downside is expected from the exit.

New Project Updates

THNPY's FY2022 Results Presentation

THNPY's recent contracts came primarily in the Middle East, including PMC (project management consultancy) services. But renewable energy projects appear to be the leading growth driver. This includes two FEED projects (a low-carbon hydrogen project for ExxonMobil and an industrial-scale green hydrogen project for ENGIE and Uniper) in the Netherlands with 100-megawatt capacities. The company will also partner with Baker Hughes to deliver modularized mid-scale energy construction resources and lower emissions through electrification.

Project Delivery Segment: Recent Performance

THNPY's Filings

Technip Energies' Project Delivery segment revenue declined by 17.6% in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021 following the Arctic LNG 2 exit. However, LNG and downstream project ramp-up stemmed the outflow. On the other hand, the adjusted recurring EBIT in this segment increased by 34% year-over-year. Higher contributions from LNG and downstream projects offset the topline decline and increased operating profit.

Order backlog went down by 29% in FY2022 compared to FY2021. However, the management expects order intake to improve in 2023. The deterioration in outlook reflects the absence of large awards, particularly after the removal of Arctic LNG 2.

Technology, Products, and Services Segment: Analyzing Recent Performance

Year-over-year, THNPY's TPS segment revenues increased by 11.7% in Q4 2022. The result reflects growth in licensing and proprietary equipment and robust activity in sustainable chemistry. Adjusted EBIT remained nearly unchanged during this period. Despite a favorable product mix, higher selling and tendering expenses pulled the operating profit down in Q4 2022. The segment has a much better book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x and an expanding backlog, which should help push the segment performance higher in 2023.

Cash Flows and Balance Sheet

Technip Energies' cash flow from operations (or CFO) deteriorated by 87% in FY2022 compared to a year ago. Although revenues remained steady, a higher working capital requirement because of the lumpy upfront and license payments led to a steep fall in CFO. So, free cash flow decreased by 91% in FY2022. In the future, the management expects to deliver 75% free cash conversion from EBIT, down from 90% in FY2022.

THNPY's debt-to-equity ratio (0.41x) is much lower than its peers' (SUBCY, USAC, FTI) average of 2.1x. As of December 31, 2022, its liquidity was €4.5 billion. So, robust liquidity ensures little financial risks. In FY2022, it repurchased €29.8 million of its shares following the share buyback program announced in March 2022.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

THNPYs forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion versus the current EV/EBITDA is in contrast to its peers because its EBITDA is expected to fall versus an expected rise in EBITDA for its peers in the next year. This typically results in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple than peers. The company's EV/EBITDA (2x) is significantly lower than its peers' (SUBCY, USAC, and FTI) average of 10.7x. So, the stock is reasonably valued at this level compared to its peers.

Analyst Target Price And Rating

Seeking Alpha

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one analyst rated THNPY a "buy," while one recommended a "sell." None rated it a "hold." The consensus target price is $16.4, which suggests a ~24% downside at the current price.

What's The Take On THNPY?

Seeking Alpha

In 2023, renewable energy is set to become Technip Energies' leading growth driver. It has recently undertaken low-carbon and industrial-scale green hydrogen projects. Increased latter-stage LNG and downstream contracts resulted in a mild expansion in the gross and EBITDA margins in Q4 2022. The company's TPS segment saw a 60% increase in backlog in FY2022. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

The steep fall in natural gas prices can be concerning for its legacy business as many natural gas processing projects may get delayed. The company's backlog took a hit in FY2022 following the loss of the Arctic LNG 2 project and can get even lower in FY2023. Free cash flow dipped severely in FY2022, although working capital may improve in FY2023. Given the short-term headwinds, I expect the stock to turn slightly bearish in the near term.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.