Key updates: Q4 22 earnings and Merck's Sotatercept

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) reported its Q4 2023 earnings on March 29th, which were generally in line with expectations. AVTE ended Q4 2023 with a cash reserve of $129 million, which will be enough cash runway until H2 '25.

The company's lead asset, AV-101, remains on track with patient enrollment in phase 2b PAH trial proceeding as planned. Most importantly, top-line Phase 2b data is still expected by management sometime around Q4 '23 or Q1 '24. Despite Merck's recent positive readout for sotatercept in PAH, we believe AVTE remains a buy with the potential for substantial long-term shareholder value.

Summary of Sotatercept's phase 3 trial data presented during ACC.23/WCC: Merck (MRK) has reported full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept, Merck's novel investigational activin signaling inhibitor biologic, in combination with stable background therapy for the treatment of adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1). The study showed that sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. Additionally, sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in eight of nine secondary outcome measures, including improvements in WHO functional class (WHO FC) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR). Sotatercept reduced the risk of clinical worsening or death by 84% compared to placebo with a median follow-up of 32.7 weeks. The safety profile of sotatercept was generally consistent with that observed in previous studies with sotatercept. The findings are compelling given the profound reduction in the risk of clinical worsening or death in patients treated with sotatercept on top of background therapy.

As discussed in detail in our initiation article, AV-101's potential is supported by the efficacy of oral imatinib seen in previous PAH trials while minimizing systemic toxicities through targeted drug delivery to the lungs. Despite Merck's positive sotatercept readout in PAH, we believe there is still a meaningful role for novel mechanisms such as AV-101 to be added on top of sotatercept or be used in patients who progress or cannot tolerate sotatercept. Furthermore, AVTE's lead candidate utilizes an entirely different mechanism of action compared to both sotatercept and previously approved products for PAH, offering physicians another option to treat the disease from a different angle. In addition, the push in the PAH space for more aggressive treatment of patients upfront with combinations in order to bring the disease under control bodes well for AV-101's success.

We remind readers that AVTE's phase 2b/3 study for AV-101 in PAH is currently enrolling n=200 patients across four dose groups, with initial data expected in Q4 '23/Q1 '24. The primary endpoint for the Ph. IIb portion of the study will be a change in PVR at 24 weeks, while the change in 6MWD compared to placebo will be included as a secondary endpoint. The company plans to immediately start enrollment in the phase 3 portions upon completion of Phase 2b enrollment.

AV-101 PAH trial (Clinicaltrial.gov)

$75m ATM equity offering expected after the phase 2b data readout

AVTE announced a $75 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We believe dilution risk is a potential, but considering the $129m cash reserve and relatively depressed stock price recently after the sell-off, we believe the company will likely issue shares, if they end up deciding to, after the phase 2b readout. However, we expect a x2-3 gain in the stock price if the data comes out positively, and the dilution would not be particularly concerning.

Detail: BofA Securities will facilitate the offering, which will receive a 3% commission on the gross sales proceeds. While the company is not obligated to sell any common stock under the ATM offering, it provides Aerovate with the flexibility to access capital in a cost-effective manner. The company or BofA may terminate or suspend the offering of shares upon notice to the other party and subject to other conditions. This move may be indicative of Aerovate's growth plans and a positive signal to potential investors.

Risks

AVTE's drug is still in clinical development, which poses potential clinical and regulatory risks.

Although the company has around $129m in cash, it is not yet cashflow positive, and further financing through public markets can lead to unexpected stock price dilution.

The in-house launch of AV-101 without a competent commercial partner could result in underwhelming commercial performance during the launch.

AVTE faces risks such as delays or setbacks in bringing AV-101 to the market, challenges in obtaining proper reimbursement, and difficulty with commercial execution that could lower sales potential and significantly impact the company's valuation.

Conclusion

Despite Merck's positive sotatercept data in PAH published last month, Aerovate Therapeutics remains a buy with the potential for long-term shareholder value, supported by the progress of its lead asset AV-101 and its differentiated mechanism of action and superior convenience over sotatercept (oral vs. SC). We maintain a buy rating based on a) a clear clinical catalyst expected in Q4 23, b) AV-101's de-risked clinical profile in a multi-billion dollar PAH market ($7bn in 2021, estimated to be growing at ~4.8%) with limited disease-modifying treatments, and c) the company's low enterprise value, $324m, and robust cash runway until 2025.