Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) reported its Q4 2023 earnings on March 29th, which were generally in line with expectations. AVTE ended Q4 2023 with a cash reserve of $129 million, which will be enough cash runway until H2 '25.
The company's lead asset, AV-101, remains on track with patient enrollment in phase 2b PAH trial proceeding as planned. Most importantly, top-line Phase 2b data is still expected by management sometime around Q4 '23 or Q1 '24. Despite Merck's recent positive readout for sotatercept in PAH, we believe AVTE remains a buy with the potential for substantial long-term shareholder value.
Summary of Sotatercept's phase 3 trial data presented during ACC.23/WCC:
Merck (MRK) has reported full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept, Merck's novel investigational activin signaling inhibitor biologic, in combination with stable background therapy for the treatment of adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1). The study showed that sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. Additionally, sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in eight of nine secondary outcome measures, including improvements in WHO functional class (WHO FC) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR). Sotatercept reduced the risk of clinical worsening or death by 84% compared to placebo with a median follow-up of 32.7 weeks. The safety profile of sotatercept was generally consistent with that observed in previous studies with sotatercept. The findings are compelling given the profound reduction in the risk of clinical worsening or death in patients treated with sotatercept on top of background therapy.
As discussed in detail in our initiation article, AV-101's potential is supported by the efficacy of oral imatinib seen in previous PAH trials while minimizing systemic toxicities through targeted drug delivery to the lungs. Despite Merck's positive sotatercept readout in PAH, we believe there is still a meaningful role for novel mechanisms such as AV-101 to be added on top of sotatercept or be used in patients who progress or cannot tolerate sotatercept. Furthermore, AVTE's lead candidate utilizes an entirely different mechanism of action compared to both sotatercept and previously approved products for PAH, offering physicians another option to treat the disease from a different angle. In addition, the push in the PAH space for more aggressive treatment of patients upfront with combinations in order to bring the disease under control bodes well for AV-101's success.
We remind readers that AVTE's phase 2b/3 study for AV-101 in PAH is currently enrolling n=200 patients across four dose groups, with initial data expected in Q4 '23/Q1 '24. The primary endpoint for the Ph. IIb portion of the study will be a change in PVR at 24 weeks, while the change in 6MWD compared to placebo will be included as a secondary endpoint. The company plans to immediately start enrollment in the phase 3 portions upon completion of Phase 2b enrollment.
AVTE announced a $75 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We believe dilution risk is a potential, but considering the $129m cash reserve and relatively depressed stock price recently after the sell-off, we believe the company will likely issue shares, if they end up deciding to, after the phase 2b readout. However, we expect a x2-3 gain in the stock price if the data comes out positively, and the dilution would not be particularly concerning.
BofA Securities will facilitate the offering, which will receive a 3% commission on the gross sales proceeds. While the company is not obligated to sell any common stock under the ATM offering, it provides Aerovate with the flexibility to access capital in a cost-effective manner. The company or BofA may terminate or suspend the offering of shares upon notice to the other party and subject to other conditions. This move may be indicative of Aerovate's growth plans and a positive signal to potential investors.
Despite Merck's positive sotatercept data in PAH published last month, Aerovate Therapeutics remains a buy with the potential for long-term shareholder value, supported by the progress of its lead asset AV-101 and its differentiated mechanism of action and superior convenience over sotatercept (oral vs. SC). We maintain a buy rating based on a) a clear clinical catalyst expected in Q4 23, b) AV-101's de-risked clinical profile in a multi-billion dollar PAH market ($7bn in 2021, estimated to be growing at ~4.8%) with limited disease-modifying treatments, and c) the company's low enterprise value, $324m, and robust cash runway until 2025.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments