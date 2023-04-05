Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a large ($103 billion market cap) biopharmaceutical company. My previous article projected it as a Buy mostly for the lowballed Q4 earnings which Gilead crushed, leading to nearly a 4% rally. However, the stock lost its shine, landing among the five Big Pharma members promoted for their dividends that have all underperformed among personal recommendations (Figure 1). There were no negative news, SEC filings, or analyst downgrades that would explain the gap down in the latter half of February (Figure 2) that diverged from the broad market index. Longs wishing to recover may need to look into other options.
Figure 1. Performance of CSI’s Buys and Strong Buys from September 2022 compared to S&P ETF
Figure 2. GILD Price chart compared to S&P ETF from late January 2023
Gilead’s better-than-expected Q4 results were driven by continued demand for its HIV ($4.8 billion, +5% year-over-year) and oncology (Trodelvy, $195 million, +65% YOY) portfolios. However, that meant the company became more reliant on flagship therapy Biktarvy ($2.9 billion, +15% YOY), which accounted for 10.7% of revenues compared to 9.3% in 2021. Overall sales increased 2.4% to $7.3 billion; excluding COVID-19 treatment Veklury ($1 billion), other product sales rose 9%. Revenue guidance is conservative. The high end of $26.5 billion for 2023 points to a 1.8% decline from last year (Table 1) and is currently below analyst expectations by $220 million. Excluding Veklury, $24.5 billion represents a more upbeat 6.2% improvement, but trails 2022’s 7.5% growth.
Table 1. Gilead Sciences Annual Product sales (in millions)
|
2022
|
Change from 2021
|
Change from 2020
|
U.S.
|
Europe
|
Other International
|
Total
|
U.S.
|
Europe
|
Other International
|
Total
|
U.S.
|
Europe
|
Other International
|
Total
|
HIV
|
Biktarvy
|
8,510
|
1,103
|
777
|
10,390
|
20.7%
|
13.8%
|
28.2%
|
20.5%
|
15.7%
|
31.8%
|
41.3%
|
18.8%
|
Complera/Eviplera
|
74
|
113
|
13
|
200
|
-27.5%
|
-20.4%
|
-7.1%
|
-22.5%
|
14.6%
|
-10.7%
|
-33.3%
|
-4.1%
|
Descovy
|
1,631
|
118
|
123
|
1,872
|
16.8%
|
-28.0%
|
-11.5%
|
10.1%
|
-8.5%
|
-16.8%
|
0.7%
|
-8.7%
|
Genvoya
|
1,983
|
284
|
136
|
2,404
|
-12.5%
|
-27.4%
|
-38.5%
|
-16.5%
|
-13.0%
|
-20.2%
|
-9.1%
|
-13.8%
|
Odefsey
|
1,058
|
364
|
47
|
1,469
|
-1.7%
|
-17.3%
|
-9.6%
|
-6.3%
|
-8.2%
|
-2.2%
|
4.0%
|
-6.2%
|
Stribild
|
88
|
29
|
10
|
127
|
-33.3%
|
-32.6%
|
-28.6%
|
-32.8%
|
5.6%
|
-20.4%
|
-17.6%
|
-3.6%
|
Truvada
|
113
|
15
|
18
|
147
|
-64.0%
|
-31.8%
|
-48.6%
|
-60.4%
|
-77.2%
|
-18.5%
|
-22.2%
|
-74.4%
|
Revenue share - Symtuza
|
348
|
168
|
14
|
530
|
-2.0%
|
1.8%
|
27.3%
|
-0.2%
|
7.3%
|
10.7%
|
37.5%
|
8.8%
|
Other HIV
|
15
|
24
|
17
|
57
|
-89.0%
|
-20.0%
|
-41.4%
|
-70.8%
|
-59.0%
|
15.4%
|
-40.8%
|
-52.1%
|
Total HIV
|
13,820
|
2,219
|
1,155
|
17,194
|
7.7%
|
-6.2%
|
3.0%
|
5.4%
|
-6.0%
|
3.5%
|
12.1%
|
-3.7%
|
Veklury
|
1,575
|
702
|
1,628
|
3,905
|
-56.7%
|
-35.9%
|
96.1%
|
-29.8%
|
79.7%
|
80.4%
|
366.3%
|
98.0%
|
Hepatitis C virus ("HCV")
|
Harvoni
|
46
|
17
|
51
|
115
|
-45.2%
|
-45.2%
|
-47.4%
|
-45.8%
|
-8.7%
|
6.9%
|
-35.8%
|
-22.1%
|
Epclusa
|
844
|
355
|
331
|
1,530
|
3.6%
|
12.3%
|
0.0%
|
4.7%
|
-5.7%
|
-6.2%
|
-16.8%
|
-8.6%
|
Vosevi and Sovaldi
|
115
|
40
|
10
|
166
|
-3.4%
|
-45.9%
|
-28.6%
|
-19.8%
|
-9.8%
|
54.2%
|
7.7%
|
7.3%
|
Total HCV
|
1,005
|
413
|
392
|
1,810
|
-1.3%
|
-1.9%
|
-11.3%
|
-3.8%
|
-6.4%
|
1.7%
|
-21.4%
|
-8.9%
|
Hepatitis B virus ("HBV") / Hepatitis Delta virus ("HDV")
|
Vemlidy
|
429
|
35
|
379
|
842
|
11.7%
|
2.9%
|
-4.3%
|
3.4%
|
7.9%
|
17.2%
|
45.6%
|
23.9%
|
Viread
|
6
|
23
|
62
|
91
|
-45.5%
|
-17.9%
|
-13.9%
|
-18.0%
|
-21.4%
|
-17.6%
|
-47.4%
|
-40.0%
|
Hepcludex and Hepsera
|
55
|
55
|
31.0%
|
25.0%
|
-80.0%
|
425.0%
|
144.4%
|
Total HBV/HDV
|
435
|
112
|
441
|
988
|
9.6%
|
7.7%
|
-5.8%
|
2.0%
|
4.5%
|
46.5%
|
14.4%
|
12.7%
|
Cell therapy
|
Tecartus
|
221
|
75
|
3
|
299
|
62.5%
|
87.5%
|
69.9%
|
300.0%
|
300.0%
|
#DIV/0!
|
300.0%
|
Yescarta
|
747
|
355
|
57
|
1,160
|
84.0%
|
40.3%
|
58.3%
|
66.9%
|
12.2%
|
32.5%
|
260.0%
|
23.4%
|
Total cell therapy
|
968
|
430
|
60
|
1,459
|
78.6%
|
46.8%
|
66.7%
|
67.5%
|
36.9%
|
45.8%
|
260.0%
|
43.5%
|
Trodelvy
|
525
|
143
|
12
|
680
|
41.9%
|
1330.0%
|
78.9%
|
655.1%
|
675.5%
|
Other
|
AmBisome
|
57
|
258
|
182
|
497
|
46.2%
|
-5.8%
|
-19.8%
|
-8.0%
|
-36.1%
|
19.1%
|
56.6%
|
23.9%
|
Letairis
|
196
|
-
|
-
|
196
|
-4.9%
|
-4.9%
|
-34.4%
|
-34.4%
|
Cayston, Jyseleca, Ranexa and Zydelig
|
135
|
65
|
53
|
253
|
-0.7%
|
-43.5%
|
76.7%
|
-10.0%
|
-22.7%
|
36.9%
|
87.5%
|
1.8%
|
Total Other
|
388
|
323
|
235
|
946
|
1.8%
|
-17.0%
|
-8.6%
|
-7.9%
|
-30.9%
|
23.9%
|
59.6%
|
0.1%
|
Total product sales
|
18,716
|
4,342
|
3,924
|
26,982
|
-2.4%
|
-7.2%
|
24.4%
|
-0.1%
|
5.7%
|
20.1%
|
35.9%
|
10.9%
|
Royalty, contract and other revenues
|
168
|
127
|
4
|
299
|
84.6%
|
-35.2%
|
-60.0%
|
0.7%
|
19.7%
|
-18.7%
|
-41.2%
|
-11.1%
|
Total revenues
|
$ 18,884
|
$ 4,469
|
$ 3,928
|
$ 27,281
|
-2.0%
|
-8.3%
|
24.1%
|
-0.1%
|
5.8%
|
17.9%
|
35.4%
|
10.6%
|
Total revenues excluding Veklury
|
$ 17,309
|
$ 3,767
|
$ 2,300
|
$ 23,376
|
10.8%
|
-0.3%
|
-1.5%
|
7.5%
|
-3.5%
|
7.1%
|
8.1%
|
-0.6%
One clinical catalyst remains in H1 (Figure 3) as Trodelvy has already been approved for second-line HR-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and included in the BC guidelines. This makes European approval practically a shoo-in. Similarly, Yescarta was approved in approved in Japan for a second-line relapsed refractory large B cell lymphoma, which bodes well for the ZUMA-24 readout. However, with the negative market reaction around the time of the Trodelvy news, a successful Yescarta trial may not budge the price needle either.
Figure 3. Select 2023 GILD Catalysts
Gilead still boasts an A-rated dividend (which increased to 3.63% yield) and A+ rated profitability. It was enticing due to good odds for earnings/revenue beats, but Veklury is no longer the Ace in the hole it once was, and is unlikely to save the company again, at least until an oral formulation is authorized. Even then, the antiviral has to play catch-up with the more established oral treatments such as Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid. Furthermore, the trend is toward much fewer COVID-19 cases than in previous years (Figure 4). Also, as mentioned in prior coverage, Trodelvy picked up a formulary win with Elevance Health (ELV) as a Tier 3 (non-preferred) brand starting this month, but there have been no other insurance coverage changes so far. Longs can only hope the antibody-drug conjugate materially boosts the top line in the next quarters, but that remains to be seen. To put this all another way, Longs realistically can only put all their bets on star performer Biktarvy, which crossed the $10 billion annual sales mark.
Figure 4. Weekly COVID-19 Cases in The U.S. as of April 5, 2023
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID Data Tracker. Atlanta, GA: US Department of Health and Human Services, CDC; 2023, April 11. COVID Data Tracker
To conclude, Gilead shares inexplicably started on a downward spiral in February. This was despite several conference appearances in which, unlike Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), there was no talk of uncertainties or headwinds. In fact, all analysts during the period tweaked their price targets upward, so sentiment on Wall Street can’t be blamed for GILD's downward price action. From Figure 1, the market seems to have moved away from high-yield large-caps as suitable defensive healthcare stocks in a bear market. Even the reference SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) feels safer. Perhaps investors wanting similar companies with consistent earnings may probably do better with Assertio Holdings (ASRT), a Strong Buy for its deep value, or Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), a Buy for its strong growth, which are not GILD strengths according to Seeking Alpha's Quant system.
This article was written by
