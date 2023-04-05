Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a large ($103 billion market cap) biopharmaceutical company. My previous article projected it as a Buy mostly for the lowballed Q4 earnings which Gilead crushed, leading to nearly a 4% rally. However, the stock lost its shine, landing among the five Big Pharma members promoted for their dividends that have all underperformed among personal recommendations (Figure 1). There were no negative news, SEC filings, or analyst downgrades that would explain the gap down in the latter half of February (Figure 2) that diverged from the broad market index. Longs wishing to recover may need to look into other options.

Figure 1. Performance of CSI’s Buys and Strong Buys from September 2022 compared to S&P ETF

Seeking Alpha

Figure 2. GILD Price chart compared to S&P ETF from late January 2023

Seeking Alpha

Gilead’s better-than-expected Q4 results were driven by continued demand for its HIV ($4.8 billion, +5% year-over-year) and oncology (Trodelvy, $195 million, +65% YOY) portfolios. However, that meant the company became more reliant on flagship therapy Biktarvy ($2.9 billion, +15% YOY), which accounted for 10.7% of revenues compared to 9.3% in 2021. Overall sales increased 2.4% to $7.3 billion; excluding COVID-19 treatment Veklury ($1 billion), other product sales rose 9%. Revenue guidance is conservative. The high end of $26.5 billion for 2023 points to a 1.8% decline from last year (Table 1) and is currently below analyst expectations by $220 million. Excluding Veklury, $24.5 billion represents a more upbeat 6.2% improvement, but trails 2022’s 7.5% growth.

Table 1. Gilead Sciences Annual Product sales (in millions)

2022 Change from 2021 Change from 2020 U.S. Europe Other International Total U.S. Europe Other International Total U.S. Europe Other International Total HIV Biktarvy 8,510 1,103 777 10,390 20.7% 13.8% 28.2% 20.5% 15.7% 31.8% 41.3% 18.8% Complera/Eviplera 74 113 13 200 -27.5% -20.4% -7.1% -22.5% 14.6% -10.7% -33.3% -4.1% Descovy 1,631 118 123 1,872 16.8% -28.0% -11.5% 10.1% -8.5% -16.8% 0.7% -8.7% Genvoya 1,983 284 136 2,404 -12.5% -27.4% -38.5% -16.5% -13.0% -20.2% -9.1% -13.8% Odefsey 1,058 364 47 1,469 -1.7% -17.3% -9.6% -6.3% -8.2% -2.2% 4.0% -6.2% Stribild 88 29 10 127 -33.3% -32.6% -28.6% -32.8% 5.6% -20.4% -17.6% -3.6% Truvada 113 15 18 147 -64.0% -31.8% -48.6% -60.4% -77.2% -18.5% -22.2% -74.4% Revenue share - Symtuza 348 168 14 530 -2.0% 1.8% 27.3% -0.2% 7.3% 10.7% 37.5% 8.8% Other HIV 15 24 17 57 -89.0% -20.0% -41.4% -70.8% -59.0% 15.4% -40.8% -52.1% Total HIV 13,820 2,219 1,155 17,194 7.7% -6.2% 3.0% 5.4% -6.0% 3.5% 12.1% -3.7% Veklury 1,575 702 1,628 3,905 -56.7% -35.9% 96.1% -29.8% 79.7% 80.4% 366.3% 98.0% Hepatitis C virus ("HCV") Harvoni 46 17 51 115 -45.2% -45.2% -47.4% -45.8% -8.7% 6.9% -35.8% -22.1% Epclusa 844 355 331 1,530 3.6% 12.3% 0.0% 4.7% -5.7% -6.2% -16.8% -8.6% Vosevi and Sovaldi 115 40 10 166 -3.4% -45.9% -28.6% -19.8% -9.8% 54.2% 7.7% 7.3% Total HCV 1,005 413 392 1,810 -1.3% -1.9% -11.3% -3.8% -6.4% 1.7% -21.4% -8.9% Hepatitis B virus ("HBV") / Hepatitis Delta virus ("HDV") Vemlidy 429 35 379 842 11.7% 2.9% -4.3% 3.4% 7.9% 17.2% 45.6% 23.9% Viread 6 23 62 91 -45.5% -17.9% -13.9% -18.0% -21.4% -17.6% -47.4% -40.0% Hepcludex and Hepsera 55 55 31.0% 25.0% -80.0% 425.0% 144.4% Total HBV/HDV 435 112 441 988 9.6% 7.7% -5.8% 2.0% 4.5% 46.5% 14.4% 12.7% Cell therapy Tecartus 221 75 3 299 62.5% 87.5% 69.9% 300.0% 300.0% #DIV/0! 300.0% Yescarta 747 355 57 1,160 84.0% 40.3% 58.3% 66.9% 12.2% 32.5% 260.0% 23.4% Total cell therapy 968 430 60 1,459 78.6% 46.8% 66.7% 67.5% 36.9% 45.8% 260.0% 43.5% Trodelvy 525 143 12 680 41.9% 1330.0% 78.9% 655.1% 675.5% Other AmBisome 57 258 182 497 46.2% -5.8% -19.8% -8.0% -36.1% 19.1% 56.6% 23.9% Letairis 196 - - 196 -4.9% -4.9% -34.4% -34.4% Cayston, Jyseleca, Ranexa and Zydelig 135 65 53 253 -0.7% -43.5% 76.7% -10.0% -22.7% 36.9% 87.5% 1.8% Total Other 388 323 235 946 1.8% -17.0% -8.6% -7.9% -30.9% 23.9% 59.6% 0.1% Total product sales 18,716 4,342 3,924 26,982 -2.4% -7.2% 24.4% -0.1% 5.7% 20.1% 35.9% 10.9% Royalty, contract and other revenues 168 127 4 299 84.6% -35.2% -60.0% 0.7% 19.7% -18.7% -41.2% -11.1% Total revenues $ 18,884 $ 4,469 $ 3,928 $ 27,281 -2.0% -8.3% 24.1% -0.1% 5.8% 17.9% 35.4% 10.6% Total revenues excluding Veklury $ 17,309 $ 3,767 $ 2,300 $ 23,376 10.8% -0.3% -1.5% 7.5% -3.5% 7.1% 8.1% -0.6% Click to enlarge

One clinical catalyst remains in H1 (Figure 3) as Trodelvy has already been approved for second-line HR-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and included in the BC guidelines. This makes European approval practically a shoo-in. Similarly, Yescarta was approved in approved in Japan for a second-line relapsed refractory large B cell lymphoma, which bodes well for the ZUMA-24 readout. However, with the negative market reaction around the time of the Trodelvy news, a successful Yescarta trial may not budge the price needle either.

Figure 3. Select 2023 GILD Catalysts

Gilead Sciences

Gilead still boasts an A-rated dividend (which increased to 3.63% yield) and A+ rated profitability. It was enticing due to good odds for earnings/revenue beats, but Veklury is no longer the Ace in the hole it once was, and is unlikely to save the company again, at least until an oral formulation is authorized. Even then, the antiviral has to play catch-up with the more established oral treatments such as Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid. Furthermore, the trend is toward much fewer COVID-19 cases than in previous years (Figure 4). Also, as mentioned in prior coverage, Trodelvy picked up a formulary win with Elevance Health (ELV) as a Tier 3 (non-preferred) brand starting this month, but there have been no other insurance coverage changes so far. Longs can only hope the antibody-drug conjugate materially boosts the top line in the next quarters, but that remains to be seen. To put this all another way, Longs realistically can only put all their bets on star performer Biktarvy, which crossed the $10 billion annual sales mark.

Figure 4. Weekly COVID-19 Cases in The U.S. as of April 5, 2023

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID Data Tracker. Atlanta, GA: US Department of Health and Human Services, CDC; 2023, April 11. COVID Data Tracker

To conclude, Gilead shares inexplicably started on a downward spiral in February. This was despite several conference appearances in which, unlike Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), there was no talk of uncertainties or headwinds. In fact, all analysts during the period tweaked their price targets upward, so sentiment on Wall Street can’t be blamed for GILD's downward price action. From Figure 1, the market seems to have moved away from high-yield large-caps as suitable defensive healthcare stocks in a bear market. Even the reference SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) feels safer. Perhaps investors wanting similar companies with consistent earnings may probably do better with Assertio Holdings (ASRT), a Strong Buy for its deep value, or Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), a Buy for its strong growth, which are not GILD strengths according to Seeking Alpha's Quant system.