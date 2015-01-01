Global Partners: Ignore Their Common Units, Buy Their Preferred Units

Summary

  • Global Partners saw record-setting financial performance during 2022, but this was driven by unique operating conditions following the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Management already warned that operating conditions are normalizing going forward into the remainder of 2023, which hinders their distribution growth.
  • Since their series B preferred units carry a yield that is circa 1% higher versus their common units, I feel they are more appealing.
  • Apart from this higher yield, their preferred distributions also carry lower risk versus their common distributions.
  • As a result, I believe that a hold rating is appropriate for their common units, whilst a buy rating is appropriate for their preferred units.

Introduction

The recent years have been quite unique with several large events, most notable in this situation, the Russia-Ukraine war that began in 2022 and sadly, continues so far into 2023. The latter ultimately made for unique operating conditions that were very profitable

Global Partners Ratings

Global Partners Cash Flows

Global Partners Operating Cash Flow

Global Partners Capital Structure

Global Partners Leverage

Global Partners Debt Serviceability

Global Partners Liquidity

My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLP.PB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

