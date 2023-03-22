Charles Schwab Earnings Preview: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Summary

  • Recent rate hikes have further fueled the previous trend of customers transferring their assets from low-yielding The Charles Schwab Corporation sweep accounts to higher-paying ones.
  • The bank deposit account balances could fall below $100 billion by the end of the first quarter from $126.6 billion at the end of December 2022.
  • Charles Schwab faced several difficulties in the first quarter: negative sentiment among investors, increasing interest rates, and the disruption experienced by regional banking sectors.
  • Those investors who are in SCHW for long-term growth could lock in a 2% dividend yield with an attractive valuation.
  • What do you expect to see in the first quarter results?

earnings

MCCAIG

Investment thesis

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) will report its first-quarter earnings on April 17 before the market opens. Investors are keen on seeing the numbers in these difficult times to assess the exact impact of

SCHW illustrative net yield

SCHW illustrative net yield (aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary)

The Charles Schwab Corporation Supplemental Monthly Client Metrics 2023

Monthly Client Metrics (content.schwab.com)

SCHW Discounted Cash Flow

Discounted Cash Flow (alphaspread.com)

Charles Schwab Dividend Yield
Started investing more than 10 years ago. Mainly focusing on Large-Caps and occasional story stock. In addition, I am a regular buyer and analyzer of REITs, mREITS, and asset managers. I also have a dividend-focused portfolio with an investment horizon of 15 to 25 years. Follow me for comparison articles such as AAL vs. LUV or USB vs. C.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

